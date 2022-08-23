Succession of Boris Johnson: Tory candidates Truss and Sunak make Tories nostalgic





Comment this story Comment MANCHESTER, England Boris Johnson simply had to go, Tory lawmakers and party members agreed. So they gave their once-beloved leader the old rant. But politics is strange, isn’t it? The Conservative Party base that demanded the resignation of the broom-headed British Prime Minister in July is not so sure now that they have sniffed out the candidates to replace him. Maybe they were too hasty? It’s only August and Johnson already misses the conservative base. (It doesn’t matter that he’s still more or less in Downing Street as a sort of caretaker prime minister from the holidays until early September.) This nostalgia, this regret, has already been given a name by British pollsters: Boris nostalgia. Nostalgic in the sense that remorse might remember Johnson, the vote-collector, the Mr Brexit of 2019, speaking to crowds in the arena about how global Britain was going to rock, not Johnson, the prevaricator in series from 2022, who was deemed unfit to drive. But this feeling? It’s palpable. A few weeks ago, the Opinium Research polling group published a remarkable poll which revealed that members of the Conservative Party overwhelmingly preferred Johnson to the two candidates currently competing to replace him: 63% wanted Johnson to remain leader of the party, and therefore Prime Minister, compared to 22% for Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, who seems to be the favorite for the top job. It was even worse for former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak: 68% preferred Johnson; 19% would take Sunak. Boris Johnson’s singular achievement was Brexit. How’s it going? These were quite astonishing numbers, or depressing ones, depending. So in the last two months of this leadership race, we have gone from party members thinking Boris should quit, and now those same people are overwhelmingly saying they prefer Boris Johnson to the alternatives, said Chris Curtis, head of Political Poll Opiniums. Curtis offered two explanations: The first is that people somehow forgot or missed the seriousness of the situation for Boris in his final days in office, he said. But I think the most important reason is this lack of enthusiasm for the two main leadership candidates. Johnson spent most of August on vacation or another. He has not approved a replacement. When some zealous supporters threatened to try to get his name on the ballot to succeed each other, he basically told them to abstain. Johnson has been mum on his immediate plans for the future, although many expect him to write books, give speeches and expand his legacy. He has mostly stayed away from hustings, the town hall-style events staged across the country for the Conservative Party’s 200,000 paying members, the 0.3% of Britain’s adult population who will decide who will be the next prime minister. People are fickle, aren’t they? agreed Simon Berry, 49, a management consultant, during the ninth election campaign in Manchester. I think Boris called us a herd. And it’s true, a few months ago it was hard to find a Tory who wanted Boris to stay. But now there seems to be buyer’s remorse, Berry confessed. His audience neighbor Charles Baumber, a 19-year-old university student, said neither Truss nor Sunak could match Boris on his best day. But Berry stressed: We cannot compare Boris on his best day to Boris at the end. Boris Johnson idolized Churchill. The next British Prime Minister could turn to Thatcher. However, regrets. The Conservatives have a few. Joe Rice, 71, a retired welder, attended the rally in the northern city of Manchester. He is from nearby Bolton, which had voted for the centre-left Labor Party for generations, until Johnson helped swing the region to the centre-right Conservative Party in a landslide election in 2019. I admit I wanted Boris to stay, Rice said. I think he will be missed. Rice suspected Johnson of being undermined by opponents inside and outside the party still worried about leaving the European Union. He almost finished Brexit, Rice said. And they hated him for it. It’s almost Shakespearean, said Teresa Hurst, 84, a retired waste disposal manager. Boris was Boris, she said. Shot down by his own fatal flaws. Rob Reynolds, 36, a civil servant, said Conservative Party members in the north of England had campaigned long and hard, knocking on doors at every election, to try to move seats from Labor red to Conservative blue . When the Red Wall cracked in 2019 and Johnson helped create an 80-seat majority in parliament, his many fans hoped he would stay in power for years and years. I was on the doorstep and I can tell you those Labor supporters who changed? They voted for Boris and Brexit and not the Conservative Party, Reynolds said. They blinked adored Boris. It’s pretty scary to get rid of Boris because he’s proven himself, said Tim Baleprofessor of politics at Queen Mary University of London who studies the conservative base. Bale agreed defenders’ remorse, as he called it throwing Johnson out the window, could be as much psychological as political. Maybe they feel guilty for what they did, he said. But he pointed out that conservatives have often been ruthless enough to oust their leaders when they feel they can no longer win elections. They dumped Winston Churchill, after all, and Margaret Thatcher too. (Labour has also lost its standard bearers, most recently Jeremy Corbyn, who was not only kicked out of the leadership, but also kicked out of the party). During these hustings, audiences felt they always knew Johnson was a bit of a limiter. Not a detail man, certainly. But getting it right the big things is a common refrain. At another event in Eastbourne on the south coast of England this month, retired nurse Browen Lightfoot recalled: People really loved Boris, but he made a lot of stupid mistakes. Stupid, that is? She meant all the parties held at 10 Downing Street during the many months of covid lockdown, which resulted in 126 fines for breaking the rules for 83 people, including penalties for Johnson and his wife, Carrie. It is important to remember that this is not a general election. In a parliamentary system, the conservatives are always in power and simply change leaders. The historically diverse Conservative leadership election Conservative members represent only a thin slice of the electorate and, compared to the general population, they are wealthier, older and conservative, more likely to favor lower taxes and a smaller state, and less worried of climate change. Members come mostly from London and the South of England and are 95% white. No matter how much they might miss him, the Conservatives are realistic. There is no turning back. I didn’t like the way it was shot, but it’s done, said John Burke, 77, a retired architect who attended the Eastbourne hustings. Did he imagine a comeback for Johnson? Burke burst out laughing. Why would he ever want to come back? Burke asked, he was stabbed in the back.

