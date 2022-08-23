Turkey has no preconditions for dialogue with Syria: minister





Turkey has no preconditions for dialogue with the Syrian government and the talks must be goal-oriented, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday in a further softening of Ankara’s stance towards Damascus. . Turkey backed opposition fighters who want to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and sever diplomatic ties with Damascus at the start of the 11-year conflict. But the Russian intervention helped al-Assad’s government push the opposition back into a pocket in northwestern Syria. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after talks in Russia earlier this month that President Vladimir Putin had suggested Turkey cooperate with the Syrian government to tackle violence along their common border. For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. Erdogan has warned Turkey could launch another military incursion into northern Syria targeting Syria’s Kurdish fighters, to expand a safe zone where Ankara says some of the 3.6 million Syrian refugees it currently hosts could come back. There can be no conditions for dialogue, but what is the purpose of these contacts? The country must be rid of terrorists… People must be able to return, Cavusoglu said. No conditions for dialogue but what is the goal, the target? It must be goal-oriented, he said. Asked last week about potential talks with Damascus, Erdogan reportedly said state-to-state diplomacy can never be completely broken. There is a need for further action with Syria, Erdogan said according to a transcript of his comments to Turkish media. Read more: Erdogan says Turkey is not seeking to seize Syrian territory US deeply concerned about violence on Syrian-Turkish border Violence in northern Syria kills 19 civilians: War monitor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.alarabiya.net/News/middle-east/2022/08/23/Turkey-does-not-have-preconditions-for-dialogue-with-Syria-Minister The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos