A new capital for whom? Central-local tensions in Indonesia

While traveling with colleagues to East Kalimantan to carry out fieldwork in the Indonesian capital (IKN) in mid-July 2022, we collected 180 responses from people affected by the new capital site. In Java, the relocation of Indonesia’s capital from Jakarta to the purpose-built Nusantara building in Kalimantan is raising new hopes for the ruling elites and people of Jakarta. It is expected to eliminate severe congestion, unsustainable land use, and overcrowding in Jakarta, and the repercussions of these problems. These problems have haunted not only Jakarta, but also Java, for many decades. When we discussed these issues with our local respondents in informal and formal conversations, the first impression we got was skepticism. This came not only from local academics, activists and local people, but even local bureaucrats at the regency and provincial levels of East Kalimantan.

These skeptical responses demonstrate a lack of knowledge and poor communication between the ruling elites of Jakarta and those of East Kalimantan. While the first problem relates to a lack of aspiration to build bridges between national and local actors, the second problem is misinformation both about the relocation of capital and the development of support facilities such as housing for civil servants and the military and government offices.

These two factors inevitably lead to unwelcoming responses from most East Kalimantan residents towards the new capital. Their somber responses reflect attitudes informed by past and present issues in East Kalimantan, such as natural disasters, like unrehabilitated mining sites and inequitable funding allocations from all levels of government. Both issues remain unresolved as problems in the capital loom. The relocation of the capital promises to be another thorn in East Kalimantan’s side if earlier issues are not resolved.

Most respondents agreed that there is no mutual dialogue between Jakarta and East Kalimantan or an inclusive participation offered to residents of East Kalimantan. For example, the local representatives initially invited to Jakarta were in fact members of a small local elite unfamiliar with the local situation.. Specifically, they have no idea what impact the project will have on local people.

This means that information about the relocation of people to East Kalimantan and the development of the new capital has not spread widely among the people of East Kalimantan. This has led to a sudden increase in land prices in several sub-districts, such as Sepaku, Samboja and Bumi Harapan, which lie between Nusantara and East Kalimantans, two supporting towns, Balikpapan and Samarinda, to be used for housing and other industries supporting the new capital. A so-called land mafia emerged, which unilaterally decides the price of land and hides this information from the locals. Unfortunately, these current and future booms are not benefiting the small group of natives, such as the Paser and Balik peoples, who have been forced to give up their customary land following government decisions to acquire it. On the other hand, those who have title of full ownership / SHM (Full title) can sell their land.

The Capital Authority / BO (Authority) itself does not yet have a branch in East Kalimantan. Ideally, he should establish an office from which to engage with the people of East Kalimantan. According to local bureaucrats, the BO made few visits to talk to local governments and/or communities. Certainly, these conditions create a gap between national and local governments in the search for common ground regarding power sharing.

The main shortcoming is the lack of coordination between the levels of government, in particular the central government, the provincial government and the regency/municipal government. The issue of territorial expansion and land use planning poses major problems between BO and its local government counterparts. Although the new Capital Bill already defines the Capital Territory in the regulations, it is still possible to acquire other lands from the Kutai Kartanegara and North Penajam Paser regencies, and Balikpapan town. This would surely disrupt the existing spatial planning of the governments of the three regencies. A bureaucrat from the Local Development Agency (Bappeda) told me that there is no common agreement to merge land use planning between the new capital and the regencies. Bappeda will manage its own land use programs independently of the Capital Authority. Specifically, there is fiscal inequality between BO and its neighboring governments.

The regencies envy the big budget of soundtracks. In fact, East Kalimantan Province is the largest fundraiser for the Indonesian National Budget (APBN), contributing nearly 500 trillion rupees per year. But the Special Allocation Fund (DAK) that returns to East Kalimantan from Jakarta is not always sufficient for local infrastructure and public services. The BO, as a central government institution, will not be well received by the surrounding local governments due to its institutional superiority and huge funding.

Socially, the new capital is colloquially known as Second Betawi (Second Betawi) in East Kalimantan. This terminology refers to the Betawi people, the original inhabitants of Jakarta, who were driven out by rapid development and modernization. At the new site in the capital, approximately 150-200 households from Paser, Balik and Basap will be removed from their ancestral land due to disputed legal status. The government does not recognize ancestral land claims because it believes claimants have the right to manage, but not own, the land, according to principles of positive law. This means that the government can claim land considered to be ownerless, even though it is owned by traditional landowners. Moreover, the name Nusantara itself is not accepted by locals who propose the indigenous name Benuaq Etam (Our Town) as a new name for the capital.

In sum, both the lack of coordination between state actors and the lack of recognition between state and society lead me to suggest that the true voice of East Kalimantan should be heard. Specifically, the central government should sit down with the local residents of East Kalimantan. There is an urgent need to ease the unresolved issues between Jakarta and East Kalimantan to avoid further aggravating an already tense situation.