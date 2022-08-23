Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Press Statement by the President of the Republic of Indonesia to Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII), East Jakarta Administrative City, DKI Jakarta Province, August 23, 2022





Journalist

Regarding the revitalization of Taman Mini, how is it going, sir, how far have you seen it? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, this Beautiful Indonesia Miniature Park (TMII) is the idea of ​​President Soeharto and Mrs. Tien Soeharto which shows our diversity, our diversity and the rich culture of the archipelago which other countries do not have. Since its construction in the 1975s, there has never been a major renovation. We are doing a massive renovation which costs IDR 1.1 trillion. We hope that after the renovation it will become a Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII) which will become a tourist destination for the public and foreign tourists. Because I also leave a message, the price should not be expensive, people must be able to continue to benefit from this TMII. Then the second. Provincial pavilions, I also saw earlier, I twirl, also many are porous, many are damaged. I have also ordered all provinces to the governor to immediately rehab and renovated, so that everything looks like new. Some provinces have started to renovate and build them, we hope that by the end of this year everything will be finished. After that, I also asked the manager that events related to cultural arts, event-event this is done on a regular basis, either weekly or monthly across all platforms and existing open stages. So the Event calendar which is clear, so that it becomes a good show for people, especially for our children. I guess that’s what I mean. Journalist

What is the percentage already, sir, the revitalization target (the sound is not clear)? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

It’s already 98%. Soon it will be over, it can be enjoyed by the community again, yes. Journalist

Sir, he said there will also be event-event big? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, we also want to show the world that Indonesia has the beautiful Indonesia Miniature Park as we see it today. Journalist

Sir, regarding health, sir. It’s been confirmed that Monkeypox has entered Indonesia, sir. What is the government’s approach to preventing it from spreading, sir? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, I ordered the Minister of Health. The first concerns the immediate questions of vaccines. Secondly, for places with high interaction, the gateways to our country are really strictly controlled. But we don’t need to panic too much either, because transmission is by direct contact, not contact. droplet. I think the most important thing is our will to face it. Inquire directly with the Minister of Health. Journalist

Sir, about the fuel, sir. Pertalite upgrade plan, sir? BBM lined up everywhere, sir? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

It concerns, it concerns the lives of many people. So everything must be decided carefully, calculated the impact. Don’t let the impact reduce people’s purchasing power, reduce household consumption. Then also later, what needs to be calculated also increases high inflation, then also reduces economic growth, I ask that everything be calculated correctly, calculate correctly before making a decision. Yes thanks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setkab.go.id/keterangan-pers-presiden-ri-di-taman-mini-indonesia-indah-tmii-kota-administrasi-jakarta-timur-provinsi-dki-jakarta-23-agustus-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos