what Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, the two candidates for the succession of Boris Johnson, propose

6:01 p.m., August 22, 2022, amended 6:26 p.m., August 22, 2022



Two more weeks to convince. In the United Kingdom, the approximately 200,000 members of the Conservative Party have until September 2 to vote, online or by post, and choose the successor to the resigning Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. Well ahead in the polls, Foreign Minister Liz Truss leaves with a clear lead over the other finalist, Rishi Sunak. The winner, who will take possession of 10 Downing Street on September 6, will inherit a country in turmoil, between inflation that exceeds 10%, fears of recession, massive strikes and a historic drought, while Boris Johnson is absent. .

To deal with this crisis, neither of the two contenders is planning a drastic change of course. Their programs are part of the tradition of the Tories and the continuity of the measures taken by Boris Johnson. On the other hand, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak disagree on the best way to help the British make ends meet. Here’s what our neighbor’s politics could look like in the coming months.

Tax cuts or the fight against inflation

It is on purchasing power that a clear divide is emerging between the two finalists. If she becomes Prime Minister, Liz Truss promised massive dimpt dropsfrom the first day and intends to adopt an emergency budget for this. For example, she wants to eliminate a planned increase in corporation tax, which should go from 19 to 25% in 2023. She also wants to cancel a recent increase in social security contributions, introduced to finance the public health system, and proposes to suspend levies greens, a tax on energy bills which makes it possible to finance sustainable projects such as renewable energies.

Liz Truss indicated that she favored tax relief rather than rams to households, but she changed her speech. Sunday, in the tablod The sun

she implied that she could decide on direct aid for the households.

the opposite, Rishi Sunak promises to cut taxes once we get inflation under control. For him, the priority is to help households cope with the crisis in the cost of living, but while maintaining a serious budgetary line. He considers that it is necessary to maintain the recent tax increases, decided when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer (the equivalent of the Minister of the Economy), in order to balance the accounts after the expenses linked to the pandemic. In the long term, he nevertheless promises to reduce the base rate of income tax. Rishi Sunak criticizes the economic strategy of his rival, judges irresponsible. He denounces fairy tales risking fueling inflation, deepening the debt and favoring the wealthiest to the detriment of the most modest.

A liberal and pro-business policy

Apart from this disagreement on purchasing power, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak both adopt a liberal line. They are supporters of a state with little interventionist, letting the market and free competition, and promote the creation of free zones to stimulate innovation and business creation. We can free up opportunities here in the UK, for example, said Liz Truss on Sunday at Sunbelieving that the recession was not inviting.

A hard line on immigration

On social issues, the two competitors stand out little, with some nuances. On the crisis in the health system, the NHS, Rishi Sunak proposes to introduce a fine of 10 pounds for those who do not honor their appointment with the doctor and promises to reduce waiting lists. Rival suggests encouraging doctors coming out of retirement during pandemic return to the profession.

On immigration, both are supporters of a hard line and are in favor of the plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwandaarrived illegally on British soil. Liz Truss jug completely moral this project, which was suspended by the European Court of Human Rights. As for sovereign issues, they are both in favor of an increase in the Defense budget: 2.5% of GDP against 2% today, for Rishi Sunak, for whom the current level is a floor, not a ceiling; and 3% by 2030 for Liz Truss.

Climate: an ambitious goal but unclear means

Ms consensus on climate goals: Neither Truss nor Sunak question the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. On the other hand, they are not very eloquent on the means of achieving this. Rishi Sunak proposes in particular to remove the ban on building new onshore wind farms, developing the offshore wind farm, helping households insulate their homes, and wants to make the kingdom self-sufficient in energy by 2045, or even before.

If she promotes nuclear energy, Liz Truss intends at the same time to reconsider the ban on hydraulic fracturing (a very polluting process which makes it possible to extract shale gas) and suspend green samples.

Clean break with the EU and refusal of Scottish independence

Liz Truss is the architect of a highly controversial bill which, if passed, would unilaterally change the Brexit deal. This text consists abandon whole sections of the Northern Irish protocol, which was designed to solve the problems of movement of people and goods between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, a member of the European Union. Rishi Sunak is in favor of this project. More broadly, both want to abandon certain European laws which still apply temporarily across the Channel.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak also join in their opposition to the idea of ​​a new referendum on Scottish independence. The Scottish Prime Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, intends to organize a consultation on October 19, 2023, with or without the London agreement, with the argument that Brexit has changed the situation since the 2014 referendum.