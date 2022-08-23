Conservative leadership poll: who would be the best leader? Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak or Boris Johnson? | United Kingdom | New





The Conservative Party leadership race is coming to an end and Liz Truss is on her way to becoming the next leader and premier. Rishi Sunak, however, still defies Ms. Truss in an attempt to save his campaign. He claimed his opponent would put public finances in “serious danger” if she implemented his plan to cut taxes. Ms Truss had announced plans for an ’emergency budget’ to reverse the rise in National Insurance rights and reverse a planned rise in corporation tax.

Last week, a Sky News/YouGov poll showed the race is up for Ms Truss, as she currently holds a 32-point lead over Mr Sunak among Tory members. The survey revealed that 66% of members vote for Ms Truss and 34% are behind Mr Sunak. It means Mr Sunak has closed the gap – two weeks ago he was 38 points behind – but only slightly. During a Sky News ‘Battle for Number 10’ debate earlier this month, Mr Sunak was seen as the winner by the majority of conservative members of the public. Last week’s poll, however, also showed that incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains popular among his party’s base.

Of those polled last week, 55% said it was wrong that Mr Johnson had been forced to quit, while 40% believed it was the right decision. If Mr Johnson were in the leadership race, he would win comfortably. A remarkable 46% would vote for him, compared to just 24% for Ms Truss and 23% for Mr Sunak. So who do you think would make the best Conservative leader and prime minister? Vote in our poll below. While Mr Sunak has a big deficit to reverse, he received support from influential Tory MP Michael Gove last week. Mr Gove, who recently served as upgrade secretary, wrote in The Times about why he backs the former chancellor. READ MORE: Tory MPs back call to put energy crisis on war footing to defeat Putin

He said: “I don’t expect to be in government again. But it was the privilege of my life to spend 11 years in cabinet under three prime ministers. I know what the job requires. And Rishi has it. .” Attacking Ms Truss’ campaign, he added: “I am deeply concerned that the framing of the leadership debate by many has been a furlough from reality. “The answer to the cost of living crisis cannot simply be to reject new ‘help’ and cut taxes. Proposed National Insurance cuts would favor the wealthy, and tax changes on companies would apply to large companies and not to small entrepreneurs. “I don’t see how saving stock options for FTSE 100 leaders should ever take precedence over supporting the poorest in our society, but in a time of need and hunger it cannot. be the right priority.” DO NOT MISS

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson has come under fire from his own family, after his sister, Rachel Johnson, interviewed their father, Stanley Johnson, on his LBC show last weekend. Stanley, who has campaigned for the environment on many occasions, criticized his son’s government for not doing more to prevent sewage from being washed onto beaches and into the sea. Tory MP Huw Merriman took aim at the Johnsons on Twitter, writing: “When I was a baby Johnson and Johnson used to powder their butts rather than get paid to talk about it. “There is too much nepotism in politics. It has to stop. People must believe that they can succeed through merit and hard work.

