Remember when Boris Johnson said inflation fears were “unfounded”? Here is the clip.





Boris Johnson dismissed inflation fears completely in a Sky News interview last year, which has now come back to haunt him. The Prime Minister has just returned from a break in Greece, his second vacation in August only, and has faced mounting fears about what could happen to the UK economy unless immediate government action is taken. Inflation is already at 10.1%, a long way from the Bank of England’s 2% target, and now investment bank Citi has predicted it will hit 18.6% by January. The BoE believes a five-quarter recession is also on the cards, while other experts believe the UK could have staged blackouts this winter to save energy. These alarming forecasts mean that an old clip from October 2021, where Johnson dismisses the woes of inflation, has aged particularly badly. Speaking to Sky News political editor Beth Rigby, the Prime Minister said: I’m very encouraged by the growth I’m seeing. Rigby then repeatedly interrupted Johnson to ask if he was worried about inflation, only for him to reply: People have been worried about inflation for a very long time, I’m looking at robust economic growth. Incidentally, these fears were unfounded. I’m looking at robust economic growth, I think the supply systems that we have, the logistics that we have, are incredibly smart and robust. And, supply will meet demand, and you see that now in the the oil forks, where the supply arrives. There is an incoming request problem and I appreciate people’s frustration about it. We need to behave as normal, and as the global economy recovers and the UK economy comes back to life, you will see brilliant companies, brilliant people making sure we have the supplies we need. At the time of the interview, a fuel shortage in the UK was making headlines due to a lack of truck drivers. Inflation was at 4.2% last October (more than half the current figure) and the cost of living crisis had not really taken hold. Since then, Russia has invaded Ukraine, squeezing Europe’s energy supply and grain production costs and the price of raw materials soaring. Despite the dire situation in which the UK currently finds itself, Downing Street is still reluctant to act. Johnson resigned from his post in early July and his replacement will not be elected by the Conservative Party’s 160,000 members until September 5. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak are battling for a seat in Downing Street, but they are unwilling to team up to hammer out a contingency plan together for the rest of the leadership race.

