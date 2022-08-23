former prime minister warns against rapprochement with Syrian regime – Middle East Monitor





Former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has warned his country against a rapprochement with the Syrian regime. The Future Party leader also criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for planning to normalize relations with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad. Speaking at a meeting at his party headquarters, Davutoglu expressed dismay at Turkish attempts to get closer to the Syrian regime, especially after summits held in the Iranian capital Tehran and the Russian resort town of Sochi. . “Erdogan makes a detour only because [Russian President Vladimir] Putin wants it,” Davutoglu asserted. The Syrian regime, he stressed, is not taking any steps to restore ties with Turkey, like the steps taken with Egypt, as if it is doing Turkey a favor. Davutoglu revealed that there is a general change in Turkish policy towards Syria, and it is not just Erdogan who is making such a change. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Nationalist Movement Party chairman Devlet Bahel are also taking this route. “Does Assad have the will to make peace with his people? asked Davutoglu. “Imagine if we forcibly move thousands of Syrians to the border and tell them that you will cross over to Turkish-controlled land. This will only increase the population there and Turkey will lose its credibility. to tens of thousands of Syrians at the border… Syrian refugees will return [to Turkiye] when they know that Bashar Al-Assad is still in office and that they will be oppressed again at any moment.” He pointed out that the abandonment of the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo at the end of 2016, on the basis of a Turkish-Russian agreement, had led to the increase in the number of refugees coming from Syria at that time. The former prime minister also warned that guarantees provided by Russia and the Syrian regime for the safe return of refugees are unreliable, which could force displaced citizens in and around Idlib to form a new wave. asylum seekers heading to Turkey. READ: Turkiye expels Syrian lawyer after arresting his mother in pressure campaign “If Syrian refugees leave today, they will return in large numbers tomorrow. We are talking about a regime that has brutally killed 600,000 people, some of them using chemical weapons,” Davutoglu added. His remarks come at a time when official Turkish statements reiterate the possibility of restoring relations with the regime of Bashar Al-Assad. “We need to take advanced steps with Syria through which we can spoil many projects in this region,” Erdogan said on Friday. He added that political or diplomatic dialogue cannot be completely abandoned between countries, and that such dialogue can and should take place at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20220822-turkiye-former-pm-warns-of-rapprochement-with-syrian-regime/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos