Politics
Boris Johnson’s island hopping in Greece ahead of final two weeks on the job
Footage shows Boris and Carrie Johnson relaxing on their sunny Greek getaway before the Prime Minister returns to work this morning.
The ousted Tory leader was spotted laughing and saying hello to his wife of 15 months aboard a private boat on the picturesque Greek island of Evia.
The trip with their two children, Wilfred and Romy, comes right after they celebrated a belated honeymoon in Slovenia.
The British leader has been criticized for his absence amid the UK’s energy bill crisis.
He returns to Downing Street today with just two weeks in office until Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss become Prime Minister.
A local who saw the couple on vacation said The sun: They looked so relaxed. They were laughing and joking.
He read her book and she spent the time sunbathing. They got on the boat at 3:30 p.m. and came back at 8:30 p.m., so they had a great time.
He needed help getting off the boat when he docked late that evening, so six Greek men came to his aid.
Mr Johnson appeared to be feeling generous as he apparently left staff a £50 (42) tip after a fish dinner with lots of ouzo at a beachside cafe on Thursday.
He reportedly promised Ukrainian staff that the UK would continue to support the war-torn country before posing for selfies.
The Johnson family ended their summer vacation with a big dinner at a restaurant in the south of the island in Karystos.
Mr Johnson was seen enjoying pasta and lamb chops with a glass of rose, accompanied by friends including councilor Henry Newman.
Officials insisted he continued to work and was briefed on government business while he was away.
But Labor criticized him for leading a zombie government, with ono MP even claiming that he is making fun of the British.
Energy bill forecasts have left Britons panicked with the latest prediction claiming costs could top £6,000 for the average household.
The Tories say nothing can be done until a new Prime Minister is announced on September 5, much to the disgust of money expert Martin Lewis.
Liz Truss has spent weeks saying she would cut taxes and introduce a temporary moratorium on energy taxes to resolve the crisis.
After her plan was branded dangerous, she signaled she could help businesses and households with direct support this winter.
Rishi Sunak was initially vague about what help he could offer, but has since announced he is ready to find up to 10 billion to cut bills.
Energy regulator Ofgem is expected to announce the latest price cap on Friday, with forecasts that it could rise from 1,971 to around 3,600.
The boss of an energy company has called on the Tories to end the leadership race early to deal with rising bills.
Bill Bullen, Managing Director of Utilita, told BBC Radio 4s Today: “Throughout the summer we have heard of customers in distress, customers who are worried that they will not be able to heat their homes this winter.
That’s why they were saying to the government, you have to make this decision to freeze prices at their current level right now.
It can’t wait for September 5 or 6. The Conservative Party has to make do, decide who will be leader this week, so that Ofgem’s announcement on the 26th does not happen.
