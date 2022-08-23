Are Russia and Iran Cooking a Recipe for a Red Armageddon?

In 1521, the Grand Duchy of Muscovy and the Safavids established formal diplomatic relations after centuries of medieval trade between the two Central Asian regions. Five hundred and one years later, Moscow and Tehran are once again forging ahead with deepening military and economic ties and a transforming strategic alliance far beyond the mutually beneficial tactical coordination we have witnessed to date. . in Syria. Russian President Vladimir Putin, now isolated from the West after launching his special military operation in Ukraine, is being forced to expand ties with existing allies and Iran is now, out of necessity, a Kremlin priority.

History does not portend a good end to this renewed effort, either for US national security or for key US allies in the Middle East, including Israel, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Coinciding with the development of bilateral trade between Muscovy and Tehran from the 15th to the 18th century, the rise of Twelver Shiism (also known as Jaafari). Today, Twelver is the predominant branch of Shiism, the second largest sect in Islam which was heavily radicalized by the Ayatollahs led by Ruhollah Khomeini after the Iranian Revolution.

Once in power in Tehran after the fall of the last shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the ayatollahs seized on this radicalization to solidify their grip on Iran and transform a theological schism, simmering for 14 centuries, with Sunni Muslims, the largest branch of Islam, into a violent one. This has led to repeated deadly conflicts, including in Syria and Iraq, mostly recently, the Iraq-Iran War (1980-88), non-stop in Yemen, and the ongoing kinetic clash with the Sunni Saudi Arabia for the primacy of Islam.

This widening schism is also not going away anytime soon. Not with a militant Shia theocracy regime that constitutionally controls Tehran tightly. Chapter I, Section 12 of the 1979 Act Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran enshrines in law that the official religion of Iran is Islam and the Twelver Jaafari [doctrinal] school and that this principle is immutable. Since then, the radicalized theocracy of Twelver Shiism has been firmly welded to militant Iranian nationalism.

Enter Putin and the Kremlin. To date, Moscow’s need for Iran has been a tactical need. This is now an extreme strategic necessity given Putin’s faltering war in Ukraine. Putin underscored this new (and humiliating) reality by taking a rare foreign trip to Iran on July 19. to encounter Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei rewarded Moscow by selling Putin drones for likely use in Ukraine, according to the Wall Street Journal reportsIrans Shahed-129, a [kinetic] Predator style drone with a range of 1000 miles and/or the Shahed-191 with a shorter range of 300 miles. But at what real cost? And to whom? According to the Biden administration and US intelligence agencies, the Iranians are training Russian officials and it is certain that Khamenei demanded more than just continued tactical cooperation in Syria to support Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

No doubt Washington, Jerusalem, Cairo and Riyadh already know the likely price. Tehran wants a free hand from Moscow in pursuing nuclear weapons, regardless of any deals Iran may make later with the United States, Russia, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and others. other parties involved.

The cost to the United States and its allies is that Putin, knowingly or unknowingly, could set the stage for a future nuclear conflagration in the Middle East and/or elsewhere, including Los Angeles, New York or Washington if you will, a Red Armageddon.

Israel may be Khameneis’ favorite first target, but President Biden must not forget that the Ayatollahs’ ultimate desired target would be Saudi Arabia and, by extension, the pre-eminence of Twelver Shi’ism over Sunni Islam. Israel and the United States are the short game; Riyadh, along. Throughout revolutionary Iran’s 43-year history, there has been one constant in Tehran’s militancy: the planned overthrow of Sunni governments throughout the Middle East.

Nor should Biden assume that Putin was unwilling to enter into this nuclear deal with Khamenei even if it was not written let alone blindly accept a currently revived Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. under negotiation by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Vienna under the aegis of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Biden just has to take Putin at his word. In a welcoming speech at the Army-2022 international military conference, Putin explicitly declared, [We] are ready to offer our allies the most modern types of weapons.

For those who would say that the Kremlin would never go down a nuclear path with Iran, Belarus is conclusive. End of June, Putin announcement after a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that he would transfer to Belarus the Iskander-M tactical missile systems, which are known to use both ballistic and cruise missiles, both conventional and nuclear. The precedent is there and begs the question: will Putin say no if Tehran demands its own Iskander-M tactical missiles, or at least the technology?

Meanwhile, Iran’s nuclear program is growing unabated and largely beyond the reach of IAEA cameras. At the beginning of August, the Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi warned that Iran’s nuclear pursuit is growing in ambition and capability and Tehran is telling it that its program is moving very, very fast. And in an interview with National Public Radio, US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley acknowledged that Iran has enough highly enriched uranium to build a bomb.

Biden and the United States cannot wait to act. Israel will not wait. It’s time to act before Putin, standing in Moscow’s Red Square, concocts a recipe for a red Armageddon in the Middle East, or here in the United States, and tempts Iran’s radicalized theocracy into believing that a nuclear holocaust would hasten the return of revered Shiisms Hidden imamMuhammad al-Mahdi.

Mark Toth is a retired economist, historian and entrepreneur who has worked in banking, insurance, publishing and global trade. He is a former board member of the World Trade Center, St. Louis, and has lived in US diplomatic and military communities around the world, including London, Tel Aviv, Augsburg, and Nagoya. Follow him on Twitter @MCTothSTL.

Jonathan Sweet, a retired Army colonel, served 30 years as a military intelligence officer. His experience includes periods of service with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and the Intelligence and Security Command. He led the U.S. European Command’s Intelligence Engagement Division from 2012 to 2014, working with NATO partners in the Black Sea and the Baltic. Follow him on Twitter @Jessweet2022.