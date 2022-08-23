the CPI higher than 18% and without a “plan b” for gas

Boris Johnson will leave Downing Street in a few weeks and leave a country with runaway inflation. Citi has previously warned that the UK CPI is on track to climb to 18.6% at the start of 2023 due to rising energy prices, which will be its highest level for nearly half a century. Britain’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) hit 10.1% in July and the Bank of England estimates it will peak in October above 13% before starting to moderate.

Citi’s chief UK economist, Benjamin Nabarro, however, said in a note to clients that expects index to hit 14.8% in October and keep going up. The entity calculates that the limit on the cost of energy paid by each British household, which rose last April from 1,277 pounds to 1,971 pounds (from 1,508 euros to 2,328 euros), will climb in October, in its next revision, at 3,717 pounds (4,391 euros). euros) -slightly higher than estimated so far-, and will rise to 5,816 pounds next April (6,870 euros).

“Even with the economy weakening, last week’s data reaffirms that the risk remains that the transmission of headline inflation will accelerate domestic wages and prices,” Nabarro said. To find precedents for inflation approaching 18% in the UK, one has to go back to the oil crisis of 1979, when the UK CPI hit 17.8%, and the years following the first oil crisis. OPEC, when it exceeded 24%.

The country’s consumer price index (CPI) stood at 10.1% in July, down from 9.4% the previous month, so you have reached the highest level in more than 40 years, reported this Wednesday the National Office of Statistics (ONS, for its acronym in English). The increase was mainly due to the increase in electricity and gas, as well as transport, food and soft drink prices, the ONS added. According to experts, the CPI is at its highest level since February 1982when it stood at 10.4%.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already announced that he will step down in September and let his successor act to respond to the energy crisis and the rising cost of living. The “prime minister” was “absolutely sure” that his successor will do my best to help the British population to cope with the economic situation that the islands are going through, as well as a large part of the international community, mainly due to the war in Ukraine.

In this sense, Liz Truss, current Minister of Foreign Affairs and candidate to succeed Johnson as head of government, he promised to cut taxes; while former finance minister and also aspiring ‘prime minister’ Rishi Sunak has opted to subsidize the most vulnerable families. “Whoever (the successor) is, I am absolutely certain that will want to make further announcements in September and October what we will do in the next period, in December and January,” Johnson explained, according to British radio and television BBC.

“I just want you to know that I am absolutely certain that we will have the fiscal power and the flexibility take care of people like we always have“, added the ‘prime minister’ at an event in Downing Street. However, from the Labor bench, Johnson has been accused of leaving “a political vacuum” by not taking decisions in this regard, for which they asked Downing Street to take charge of the situation and submit proposals before the Prime Minister completes his term.

In fact, Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy blamed the executive for inaction on rising energy prices. “We have this political vacuum While people worry restless and struggling to deal with this crisis,” he said. “We have a lot to do, but right now we have bickering within the Conservative Party, a race to the bottom between candidates, an absent Prime Minister who is nowhere… This requires a quick response from the government and you need an answer now,” he concluded.

Its GDP contracted by 11% in 2020

UK gross domestic product (GDP) suffered in 2020, the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, an 11% contraction, its biggest drop in more than 300 years, according to figures updated on Monday by the British Office for National Statistics (ONS). The body, which until now believed that the hit to the economy that year was 9.3%, he argues that a similar decline had not been recorded since 1709.

The damage was particularly severe in the second quarter, when the government imposed the toughest restrictions to prevent contagion, which paralyzed major economic sectors and penalized the GDP with a fall of 21%, against 19.4% in the previous calculations. The ONS has reworked its figures based on more detailed data from annual business surveys and other administrative reports. “Now we are able to measure the costs in which they incurred businesses directly and make price adjustments – deflation – at a much more detailed level,” the agency said.