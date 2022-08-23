Politics
the CPI higher than 18% and without a “plan b” for gas
Boris Johnson will leave Downing Street in a few weeks and leave a country with runaway inflation. Citi has previously warned that the UK CPI is on track to climb to 18.6% at the start of 2023 due to rising energy prices, which will be its highest level for nearly half a century. Britain’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) hit 10.1% in July and the Bank of England estimates it will peak in October above 13% before starting to moderate.
Citi’s chief UK economist, Benjamin Nabarro, however, said in a note to clients that expects index to hit 14.8% in October and keep going up. The entity calculates that the limit on the cost of energy paid by each British household, which rose last April from 1,277 pounds to 1,971 pounds (from 1,508 euros to 2,328 euros), will climb in October, in its next revision, at 3,717 pounds (4,391 euros). euros) -slightly higher than estimated so far-, and will rise to 5,816 pounds next April (6,870 euros).
“Even with the economy weakening, last week’s data reaffirms that the risk remains that the transmission of headline inflation will accelerate domestic wages and prices,” Nabarro said. To find precedents for inflation approaching 18% in the UK, one has to go back to the oil crisis of 1979, when the UK CPI hit 17.8%, and the years following the first oil crisis. OPEC, when it exceeded 24%.
The country’s consumer price index (CPI) stood at 10.1% in July, down from 9.4% the previous month, so you have reached the highest level in more than 40 years, reported this Wednesday the National Office of Statistics (ONS, for its acronym in English). The increase was mainly due to the increase in electricity and gas, as well as transport, food and soft drink prices, the ONS added. According to experts, the CPI is at its highest level since February 1982when it stood at 10.4%.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already announced that he will step down in September and let his successor act to respond to the energy crisis and the rising cost of living. The “prime minister” was “absolutely sure” that his successor will do my best to help the British population to cope with the economic situation that the islands are going through, as well as a large part of the international community, mainly due to the war in Ukraine.
In this sense, Liz Truss, current Minister of Foreign Affairs and candidate to succeed Johnson as head of government, he promised to cut taxes; while former finance minister and also aspiring ‘prime minister’ Rishi Sunak has opted to subsidize the most vulnerable families. “Whoever (the successor) is, I am absolutely certain that will want to make further announcements in September and October what we will do in the next period, in December and January,” Johnson explained, according to British radio and television BBC.
“I just want you to know that I am absolutely certain that we will have the fiscal power and the flexibility take care of people like we always have“, added the ‘prime minister’ at an event in Downing Street. However, from the Labor bench, Johnson has been accused of leaving “a political vacuum” by not taking decisions in this regard, for which they asked Downing Street to take charge of the situation and submit proposals before the Prime Minister completes his term.
In fact, Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy blamed the executive for inaction on rising energy prices. “We have this political vacuum While people worry restless and struggling to deal with this crisis,” he said. “We have a lot to do, but right now we have bickering within the Conservative Party, a race to the bottom between candidates, an absent Prime Minister who is nowhere… This requires a quick response from the government and you need an answer now,” he concluded.
Its GDP contracted by 11% in 2020
UK gross domestic product (GDP) suffered in 2020, the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, an 11% contraction, its biggest drop in more than 300 years, according to figures updated on Monday by the British Office for National Statistics (ONS). The body, which until now believed that the hit to the economy that year was 9.3%, he argues that a similar decline had not been recorded since 1709.
The damage was particularly severe in the second quarter, when the government imposed the toughest restrictions to prevent contagion, which paralyzed major economic sectors and penalized the GDP with a fall of 21%, against 19.4% in the previous calculations. The ONS has reworked its figures based on more detailed data from annual business surveys and other administrative reports. “Now we are able to measure the costs in which they incurred businesses directly and make price adjustments – deflation – at a much more detailed level,” the agency said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lainformacion.com/mundo/legado-boris-johnson-ipc-encima-18-sin-solucion-gas/2872598/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]