Erdogan promises to continue supporting the Palestinians





ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s reconciliation efforts with Israel will in no way diminish Ankara’s support for the Palestinian cause, the Turkish leader said on Tuesday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the comments during a visit by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The Palestinian leader arrived in Ankara just a week after Turkey and Israel announced their decision to restore full diplomatic ties and reappoint ambassadors for the first time since 2018. The steps taken in our relations with Israel will in no way reduce our support for the Palestinian cause, Erdogan said. On the contrary, our Palestinian brothers also express that these measures will contribute to a solution to the Palestinian question and improve the situation of the Palestinian people. Abbas did not comment directly on Turkey’s rapprochement with Israel, but thanked Turkey for its unwavering support for the Palestinians. We are aware of their support for their legitimate rights, freedom and independence, Abbas said. We know that Turkey and its institutions stand with the Palestinian people and the Palestinian state in all areas and support them on the international stage. Last week, Israel and Turkey announced they were restoring full diplomatic relations in the latest stage of months of reconciliation between the two countries. Turkey and Israel were once close regional allies, but the relationship has disintegrated under Erdogan, who has been a vocal critic of Israel’s policy towards the Palestinians. Israel, in turn, has opposed Turkey’s joining the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip. The two countries withdrew their respective ambassadors in 2010, after Israeli forces stormed a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians that broke an Israeli blockade. The incident resulted in the deaths of nine Turkish activists. Following an attempt to tighten ties, Turkey recalled its ambassador again in 2018 after the United States moved its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Earlier on Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the Palestinians do not oppose improving relations between Turkey and Israel. Dialogue (with Israel) will allow us to better defend the Palestinians, Cavusoglu told Haber Global television in an interview. They say it themselves. The steps we are taking do not mean that Turkey will make concessions, he said. Cavusoglu said a new ambassador would soon be appointed.

