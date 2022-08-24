Turkey warmly welcomes Abbas after restoring ties with Israel





Turkey said on Tuesday that restoring full diplomatic ties with Israel did not mean a shift in allegiance to the Middle East, as it warmly welcomed Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas. The Palestinian leader met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks and a private dinner during his second visit to Turkey in a year. The talks came just a week after Turkey and Israel sealed a rapprochement after a decade of rocky relations by announcing plans to reappoint ambassadors for the first time in four years. Erdogan has been a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause who has called Israel a “terrorist state”. He held the veteran Palestinian leader by the hand as he gingerly walked him across a turquoise carpet to his presidential palace past a welcoming guard. “The steps taken in our relations with Israel will in no way diminish our support for the Palestinian cause,” Erdogan later said at a joint media event. “Turkey is championing its vision of a two-state solution on all platforms, and we have clearly demonstrated our response to Israeli attacks and civilian casualties.” Abbas did not mention Turkish-Israeli relations in his comments but thanked Erdogan for his past support. “I would like to thank you for the attention and hospitality you have shown us,” Abbas told Erdogan. “I would like to reiterate my gratitude for the fact that Turkey and the Turkish government are on the side of Palestine.” Abbas’ visit is widely seen as an attempt by Turkey to show it stands by its former allies even as it mends relations with newer rivals. Turkey has been steadily mending fences in this volatile region as it seeks new deals and investments to help recover from its deepest economic crisis in more than two decades. The warming with the Jewish state is accompanied by plans to restore direct Israeli airline flights between the two countries, which could attract more tourists to Turkish resorts. Turkey also hopes to revive an eastern Mediterranean gas pipeline project that won tentative support from the United States last year. Cavusoglu said Palestinian leaders “also want our relations with Israel to be normalized.” “They also know that through this dialogue, we will better defend the Palestinian cause,” he said.

