Gibran Rakabuming Jokowi still in isolation, Hajj worshipers should beware of Covid-19





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta -Until Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the Mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka is still in solitary confinement. The son of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday August 17, 2022. The self-isolation period of President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) eldest son is due to end on August 27, 2022. This period includes 10 days of self-isolation for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients. “Today (Tuesday August 23, 2022) he (Gibran) should have scheduled a PCR test. For now, he is still in home isolation. According to the provisions, if there are no symptoms, the isolation period is 10 days,” Solo Deputy Mayor Teguh Prakosa told the media team after the Mangayubagyo event and Solo City Hajj Tasyakuran congregation at Solo City Hall, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. While delivering a speech to the Mangayubagyo and Tasyakuran Hajj congregation in Solo, Teguh also reminded the pilgrims who had returned to the country to remain vigilant against Covid-19. He also asked residents of the town of Solo to always follow health protocols to prevent the spread of the disease. “To date, 155 people have tested positive for COVID-19, 20 have been hospitalized and others are in self-isolation,” Teguh said. Solo City Health Service (DKK) chief Siti Wahyuningsih also revealed that Gibran, his wife, Selvi Ananda and son, Jan Ethes, are currently in good health. “As for his condition, he and his family are in good health. Compared to when he was Covid-19 positive before, his condition is much better as he is asymptomatic,” Siti said. Gibran tests positive after leading the August 17 ceremony Previously, the planned participation of the Mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka in the Carnival of the Development Parade 2022 which was held on Friday August 19, 2022 this afternoon had to be cancelled. The reason is that President Joko Widodo’s eldest son is known to have been exposed to Covid-19. Gibran tested positive for Covid-19 based on the results of the PCR test he took after leading Indonesia’s 77th Independence Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony at Sriwedari Stadium, Solo on Wednesday August 17 2022 afternoon. When asked for confirmation, Solo Deputy Mayor Teguh Prakosa confirmed that Gibran’s condition had been exposed to Covid-19. Teguh said apart from Gibran, his wife, Selvi Ananda, and Gibran’s first child, Jan Ethes, also tested positive for Covid-19. However, for all three conditions, each was asymptomatic (OTG). Gibran, Selvi and Jan Ethes are currently in isolation (isoman) at home. “All OTG must be in isolation at home (private house in Sumber Village, Banjarsari, Solo) because with his family. In the past (Gibran) was alone,” Teguh told the media team in Solo on Friday 19 August 2022. Teguh revealed the possibility that Gibran was exposed to Covid-19 by one of his housekeepers. “Because at home there was an HIV-positive maid. Then after the flag ceremony on August 17 that afternoon, he took a swab and came out HIV-positive that night,” said said Teguh. Gibran should undergo an isoman for five days. After that, Gibran will undergo another swab test. If found negative, after the seventh day, Gibran can continue with business as usual. “It should (isoman) last five days. Then he swabs. If it’s negative, rest for two days,” Teguh said. In addition to Gibran, Teguh disclosed that Solo’s regional secretary (Sekda), Ahyani and members of the personal secretary (Sekpri) were also known to have tested positive for the virus. Covid-19. “Yes, after the ceremony, we took all of them. Those who were positive were Mas Wali, Pak Sekda, and there were members of the Secretariat, whose results were positive. During this time, all the Forkompinda had results negatives, including me,” he said. Read also : Gibran Rakabuming again exposed to Covid-19, solo development parade carnival without mayor

