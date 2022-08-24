Connect with us

Narendra Modis nuclear power push is gaining momentum with new plants on the way

18 mins ago

India’s biggest power producer is seeking to develop another massive nuclear project just weeks after announcing its entry into the sector, a sign that Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ expansion into atomic energy is gaining momentum magnitude.

A venture between NTPC Ltd., which relies primarily on coal to power the world’s fastest growing population, and India’s monopoly nuclear developer is in advanced talks with the government to develop two 700-megawatt reactors in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are not public.

This follows an announcement earlier this month by NTPC, which said it was looking to make its nuclear energy debut with two reactors at Gorakhpur in the northern state of Haryana. The country is currently building six gigawatts of nuclear capacity, the most after China, which has nearly three times that amount under construction, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Narendra Modi aims to more than triple India’s nuclear fleet over the next decade to increase the share of electricity from cleaner sources as the nation seeks to eliminate carbon emissions by 2070. The country currently generates about 70% of its electricity using coal and about 3% from nuclear, and has opened up its atomic industry to state-controlled companies beyond Nuclear Power Corp. of India Ltd. with the aim of accelerating the adoption of nuclear energy.

NTPC, Nuclear Power Corp. and the Department of Atomic Energy did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

From a carbon footprint perspective, nuclear is the best form of baseload energy and that makes it a crucial part of India’s journey to net zero,” said Mumbai-based partner Debasish Mishra. at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. National technology is tested. and tested and more and more public companies should consider investing in these projects.”

India emerged from nuclear exile in 2008 following a deal with the United States that gave it access to foreign technology and raw materials for its civilian program for the first time in three decades. . But resistance to the country’s nuclear liability law – which holds equipment suppliers responsible for accidents – as well as anti-nuclear concerns following Japan’s Fukushima disaster in 2011 have thwarted plans for expansion.

The country has 6.8 gigawatts of nuclear energy, barely 1.7% of its total generation capacity. New Delhi-based NTPC currently runs 92% of its capacity on fossil fuels and plans to reduce that to around half by 2032.

This story was published from a news feed with no text edits. Only the title has been changed.

