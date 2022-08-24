Connect with us

Why is Taiwan so important to Chinese President Xi Jinping?

16 mins ago

Only two people in modern Chinese history have been given the official title of “ling xiu” or “leader”.

The first was the founder of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Mao Zedong, who was called the “great leader”. The second was his successor, Hua Guofeng, who was called the “wise leader”.

At the 20th CPC National Congress in October, President Xi Jinping is expected to be granted an unprecedented third five-year term.

He is also expected to join this exclusive club of CCP legends when he officially receives the title of “Leader of the People.”

Despite these important honours, Xi’s legacy will still not be secure.

Just showing ambition to take Taiwan will cement Xi’s place as a remarkable person in China’s history.

Failure to do so could leave him vulnerable to reprisals from his internal party rivals and leave him facing an uncertain fate.

A man stands in front of soldiers
Beijing recently withdrew its pledge not to send troops to Taiwan after taking power.(Reuters: Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

Why a meeting is so important now

Taiwan considers itself a democracy, but since the Chinese Revolution of 1949, China has viewed the island as just a renegade province, sharing the same racial and cultural identity.

The CCP’s extensive campaign to legitimize China’s claim to Taiwan has deeply rooted the idea in the minds of the Chinese people.

From school children to residents of nursing homes, there is a phrase that tells every Chinese person that “Taiwan is an inseparable part of China”.

It is also the last scar that reminds people of the “century of humiliation” of the nation by the West.

After taking control of Tibet in the 1950s and Hong Kong and Macao in the 1990s, Taiwan is now the only piece of territory missing from communist China to form the Middle Kingdom.

Bringing the island back into the fold is the obvious last step.

A giant poster in the street of China.
Xi has more strongly asserted the country’s sovereignty claims over disputed areas than his predecessors.(Reuters: Thomas Pierre)

From Uncle Xi to an iron fist

Xi himself has made it clear that Taiwan is a priority and that he would be ready to use force if necessary.

Since Mao, all Chinese leaders have been cautious in their dealings with Taiwan.

From absolute secession, Beijing and Taipei slowly found ways to establish economic, trade and cultural ties in the early 2000s.

That was until August 2019, when Xi imposed economic sanctions on Taipei for seeking greater independence, showing his condescending views on the island.

