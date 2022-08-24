Is the power of the army declining?





There has been a sharp escalation in the level of political unrest in Pakistan. In particular, tensions between former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his former mentors in the Pakistani military have reached a fever pitch, with Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) facing imminent arrest under anti-terrorism laws. of the country for intimidating the law. law enforcement and the judiciary following the arrest and allegations of torture in police custody of his chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill. Gill’s remarks on a major television station were interpreted by the military as a thinly disguised call for mutiny.

When Khan was named Prime Minister following a flawed election, widely seen as having been manipulated in his favor by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), political commentators saw the development as the culmination of a political engineering project dating back to the days of the late Lt. Gen. Hamid Gul, who led the ISI in the early 1990s. The objective of this obscure project was to impose a supposedly clean political leader on Pakistan , untainted by the accusations of corruption that had plagued both the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), which alternated in power over the decade, and whose political convictions are said to be more in agreement with the radical Islamic ideology adopted by the army.

Others, however, felt more realistically that despite all the initial optimism expressed by Khans supporters that the military and the civilian dispensation were on the same page, this state of bonhomie could not to last long as the Pakistani economy enters a brutal downward spiral and the Prime Minister. remain obsessed with exacting revenge against political adversaries rather than focusing on the more pressing tasks of ensuring good governance. While the rookie prime minister was initially content to show deference to the military on matters of national security, his natural inclination to exercise a leadership role in all areas soon emerged. The inevitable conclusion that followed was that it was only a matter of time before military leaders began to view their former protege as a liability and distance themselves from him.

That Imran Khan precipitated the demise of his government by his irrational insistence on retaining Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed as ISI chief, when the latter was to be removed from the ISI for a routine assignment as commander de corps, an essential rite of passage for all aspirants to the position of Chief of Defense Staff, is well known. Other factors such as Khan’s reflexive anti-Americanism, his furious denunciations, with little evidence to support his claims, of a US plot to destabilize his government, and his public praise of world terrorist leaders such as Osama bin Laden, whom he described as a martyr, contributed to the army’s disenchantment with him.

By transgressing the army’s red lines, Khan showed a lack of adequate appreciation of the civil-military balance of power in Pakistan. In this, he appears to have disregarded the salutary lessons learned from former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharifs’ summary dismissal of then army chief Jehangir Karamat and his courtship with Lt. Gen. Tariq Parvez, then commander of the Quetta corps, who was reportedly behind the back of the new army chief, Pervez Musharraf. This contributed to the collapse of the relationship between Nawaz and Musharraf following the Kargil fiasco and eventually led to the overthrow of the Prime Minister by the military.

Since the fall of his government, Khan has tried to galvanize his party’s base by staging a series of well-attended rallies at which he escalated his rants against the United States and the military’s self-proclaimed political neutrality. Predictably, this led to inevitable leaks by well-placed sources, pointing to PTI’s violation of Pakistani election laws by accepting foreign funding. The recent article published by the Financial Times of London, detailing the alleged funneling of funds to PTI by a company owned by non-resident Pakistani businessman, Arif Naqvi of Abraaj Group, bears the hallmarks of a covert campaign aimed at irreparably tarnishing the image of Khans in the eyes of the Pakistani public. It may only be a matter of time before Khan is disqualified from running for office, a fate similar to that which befell Nawaz Sharif when he clashed with the military.

Regardless of how the tokens end up falling, some broad outlines of the political landscape are emerging in Pakistan. Despite its disappointing performance, the fragile political coalition currently in power in Pakistan under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif could manage to complete its remaining term of less than a year, paving the way for an interim government to hold new elections in 2023. Relations between Pakistan and Taliban-ruled Afghanistan will remain troubled. The military’s misguided efforts to undermine the strength of secular Pashtun and Baloch nationalist voices by striking yet more peace deals with extremist groups such as an ostensibly pacified Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) could sink more of blood in the tribes formerly administered by the federal government. Areas, now merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and to the neighboring province of Balochistan. Finally, barring unforeseen developments, Pakistan should have a new army chief in November, when General Bajwa completes his extended term.

Above all, it is the growing inability of the Pakistani military, the ultimate arbiter in Pakistan’s scheme of things, to decisively shape the course of events that is most striking. Despite deep state attempts to stifle dissenting voices and the sustained assault on civil society, military claims that the country is the victim of an externally sponsored fifth generation war seem increasingly artificial, generating a healthy response from civil society, including political parties. If it was Nawaz Sharif earlier who challenged the all-powerful army narrative, it is Imran Khan today. The latest reports on Pakistan’s decision to abolish the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPEC), set up with great fanfare by the military to free the languishing CPEC projects from the clutches of an allegedly venal civil administration, offer conclusive evidence of its inability to ensure the successful implementation of a project which it considers essential to ensure the economic and strategic security of Pakistan.

The prospect of fishing in troubled waters may be alluring, but the best course India can take in these circumstances is to maintain a safe distance from the chaos engulfing its western neighbour, without letting its guard down in any way. whether it be.

The writer retired as the Special Secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing of the External Intelligence Agency of India. Views are personal

