Crimea’s return to Ukraine is a requirement of international law: Turkish President





ANKARA Ankara supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity and rejects the illegal annexation of Crimea, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday. “Crimea’s return to Ukraine, of which it is an inseparable part, is essentially a requirement of international law,” Erdogan said in a video message to the second Crimea platform summit. The Crimea Platform is Ukraine’s international coordination mechanism aimed at bringing more world attention to Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014. Erdogan said that Ankara will continue to support the Crimean Platform which was created to resolve the Crimean issue through peaceful means. “Turkey does not recognize the annexation of Crimea and openly declares from day one that this step is illegitimate and illegal. This is a principled position that has not only legal but also moral foundations,” he said. he declares. The president added that protecting Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and political unity is “essential” not only for regional but also global security and stability. “Ensuring the safety and well-being of our fellow Crimean Tatar people is also among Türkiye’s priorities,” he said. Erdogan also reiterated his expectation of the release of Nariman Dzhelyal, the deputy chairman of the Crimean Tatar Mejlis, and at least 45 other Crimean Tatars detained by Russia in 2021. “Crimean Tatars, who have suffered great suffering throughout history, are fighting for a peaceful life in their homeland. Turkey will continue to support the Ukrainian government and the Crimean Tatars in this process,” he said. he added. Erdogan said Turkey will continue its mediating role between Russia and Ukraine to ensure peace in the region. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

