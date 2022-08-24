Laura Kuenssberg: Boris Johnson’s personality led to fall as Prime Minister | Laura Kuensberg





Boris Johnson’s personality and behavior were the reason for his downfall as prime minister, Laura Kuenssberg has claimed, comparing his loss of Conservative Party support to a game of Jenga. Speaking to British Vogue for her September issue, the former BBC political editor said she was shocked by the pace and scale of the movements against Johnson, but was not surprised by Johnson’s departure as leader Conservative after facing massive resignations from his cabinet and other Tory MPs. Kuenssberg, 46, compared Johnson’s disappearance to a game of Jenga, saying: One piece comes out, then another, and it gets more wobbly, then it stabilizes, but when it freezes, it freezes very quickly and in a very messy way. In the interview, Kuenssberg, who was given a security detail for the Labor Party Conference in 2017, revealed that she didn’t allow herself to focus on the abuse she was receiving on social media. It’s horrible that this is happening and shouldn’t be happening, and I can understand why people are desperately upset about it, she said. I’ve always tried to think: Well, I have this very long list of interesting and important things that I have to do today. So am I going to leave time and space to sit and watch this? Well no. Kuenssberg said she hopes the abuse of social media won’t deter young women from pursuing careers in journalism or politics. We need to be aware of how awful this can be, especially for first-timers, and support them where we can, she said. It drives me crazy that young people entering the industry, and especially young women, can look at what’s been happening online and think: this is not the place for me, she added. Kuenssberg also revealed that the Spectators’ summer party, known to be attended by prominent Conservative Party figures, was like being in a tropical jungle that was very hot, very wild and very weird. She added: The next generation prowled around, trying to forge new alliances and grab the plumpest, juiciest fruits. Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the first issue every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of use to apply. Kuenssberg will take over the BBC’s flagship political program on Sunday mornings after the 17-year term of Andrew Marrs on September 4 who, according to the interview, will be called Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. Kuenssberg was the BBC’s political editor for seven years and was replaced by Chris Mason earlier this year. She was one of three favorites to take over the Sunday morning show, alongside Sophie Raworth and Mishal Husain. Raworth presented the show on an acting basis.

