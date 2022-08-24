Should Imran Khan be arrested? What the ruling coalition says in Pakistan | world news





The Pakistani government is least interested in “wasting time” by putting former Prime Minister Imran Khan behind bars, Pakistan’s Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said, blaming Pakistani leader Tehreek-e -Insaf (PTI) of threatening the judiciary and a top cop as authorities step up an investigation after the cricketer’s remarks about the judiciary, the electoral commission and the government – during a a speech last week – sparked widespread condemnation.

Marriyum added that the law would take its course, hinting at mixed signals regarding Imran Khan’s arrest, a report in the Pakistani daily Express Tribune said. On Monday, Imran Khan was granted temporary relief in the form of transit bond for three days until August 25 in the terrorism case, local media reported. Khan was convicted under the anti-terrorism law for threatening a judge, two police officers and other state institutions during his rally in Islamabad held on Saturday.

The coalition government wastes no time in meetings discussing whether PTI leader Imran Khan should be arrested or not, Marriyum said, adding that accountability is a major item on the government’s agenda, but he believes that everything should go ahead according to law. and not by vested political interests. She dismissed speculation that former President Asif Ali Zardari opposed the decision to arrest Imran Khan. Accusing Imran Khan of intimidating the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the Federal Minister further added that he had refused to appear before the Election Commission and also refused to provide the relevant documents that the FIA ​​was looking for.

Commenting on the case of Imran’s assistant, Dr. Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested recently for controversial remarks on television, Marriyum said that Gill was a legal matter and was being dealt with in the courts, but Imran was doing it. a political matter, adding that the attack on judges and police has prompted relevant authorities to take legal action against him, the Express Tribune reports. Gill was arrested by police on August 9 after making controversial comments on television against the Pakistani military that were deemed “highly hateful and seditious” by the country’s media authorities.

Imran Khan’s live speeches banned from Pakistani TV channels

Pakistan’s media regulatory authority, PEMRA, banned the live broadcast of Imran Khan’s speeches, noting that the speech would only be allowed to air after an effective delay mechanism to ensure monitoring and effective editorial control.

PEMRA imposed the ban on all satellite channels hours after he vowed to press charges against Islamabad’s Inspector General, Deputy Inspector General and female magistrate for “torturing” Shahbaz Gill. Khan had also linked the current situation in Pakistan to the appointment of the army chief of staff and called it “unfortunate” that everything in the country is happening in one appointment.

