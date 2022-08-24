Punjab BJP said to mobilize cadres for Prime Minister Narendra Modis Mohali’s visit





In a last minute move, the Punjab BJP has also been asked to mobilize at least 5,000 people for the rally to be addressed by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi during his visit to Mohali on August 24. The PM will inaugurate Homi Bhabha Hospital and Cancer Research Centre, at Medicity in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur). According to a senior BJP official, the state unit was told on Monday evening that it should also mobilize the cadres to have the show addressed by the prime minister. BJP insiders even say that the state government claimed to have assured the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to mobilize at least 5,000 people for the event, including health workers and aanganwadi workers. As this was initially a purely government show in Punjab, the state government also cooperated with us to arrange buses. The party also hired its own buses, a BJP official said. The whole state body and district level bureau members would also participate in the event now. The Prime Minister is also expected to hold a brief meeting with the hard core of the party. Successfully subscribed to the newsletter Less time to read? Try Quickreads

IMD issues yellow alert for Dakshina Kannada and other coastal districts After a brief break last week, rain appears to be making a comeback in the coastal districts of Karnataka, after India’s Meteorological Department issued a ‘yellow’ alert for many areas on Tuesday. Dakshina Kannada district received the highest rainfall on Tuesday, with Narikombu and Navooru in Bantwal Taluk receiving 201 and 173.5mm of rainfall respectively, while Thekkaru in Belthangadi Taluk received 168.5mm of rainfall.

Indore: ecological idols by prisoners of the central prison for Ganesh Chaturthi With the Ganesh Chaturthi festival just around the corner, prisoners at Indore Central Jail are making eco-friendly Ganesh idols. In their attempt to save and preserve the environment, prisoners at Indore Central Jail have adopted a unique way of making idols. “For this, the prisoners also received skills development training,” said central prison superintendent Dr. Alka Sonkar.

Karnataka partners with Hitachi to boost economy and create more jobs in the state The cooperation between Karnataka government and Hitachi company will boost industrialization, R&D and technology development. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was speaking after the inauguration of ‘Power Quality Factory’ organized by Hitachi Energy India at Tammashettyhalli in Doddaballapur on Tuesday. Bommai said Karnataka is at the forefront of renewable energy, but there are challenges in energy storage. Challenges will pave the way for innovation, he added. There are manufacturers to emphasize technology.”

CM Bommai says government will not file appeal to challenge abolition of ACB Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday ruled out filing an appeal challenging the abolition of the Anti-Corruption Bureau by the Karnataka High Court. When his attention was drawn to an individual who had filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s verdict to abolish the ACB and restore the powers of the Lokayukta Police Wing, the Minister in chief said there was no connection between this individual and the government. .

Spice of life | Live longer, stay young with aplomb As we are better able to retain our youth, today there is nothing wrong with maintaining a good mood, as our health and well-being depend on how well we accept our age. The other day, a verse about old age by Urdu poet Daag Dehlvi disappointed me a bit. You shouldn’t give up your grip on life so easily! Let me face Avon’s bard, Shakespeare.

