President Jokowi’s Concerns Over Rising Fuel Prices Pertalite





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the fuel price decision (BBM) The rise in pertalite will be done with caution. This is intended not to reduce people’s purchasing power or interfere with national economic growth. President Jokowi said that the Pertalite price change program affects the livelihoods of many people, so it will be calculated and decided very carefully. “It affects the livelihoods of many people, so everything has to be decided carefully, calculated lest the impact reduce people’s purchasing power, reduce household consumption,” the president said. Jokowi quoted by Antara after attending the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) event at Taman Mini Indonesia Indah, JakartaTuesday (23/8). He said the government would also mitigate the impact of changes in pertalite prices on the national inflation rate and economic growth. Based on data from the Central Statistical Agency (BPS), Indonesia recorded annual inflation of up to 4.94% (YOY/YOY) in July 2022, the highest since October 2015 However, in the second quarter of 2022, Indonesia’s economic growth managed to record a positive trend at 5.44% (YOY). The Head of State confirmed that he had ordered his collaborators to carefully and precisely calculate the planned evolution of the price of Pertalite, before taking a decision. “I said everything counted correctly before it was decided,” he said. 2 of 2 pages

Jokowi’s decision to increase Earlier, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, said the government was preparing a price adjustment program to reduce the burden of fuel oil (BBM) subsidies and compensation. in the APBN. Coordinating Minister Luhut emphasized that the final decision on the planned fuel price adjustment rests with the President Jokowi. “Government is still calculating subsidy and energy compensation adjustment scenario considering the impact on the community,” Luhut said on Sunday (21/8), adding that the government was also proceeding. to a simulated volume restriction scenario. He made sure that the government would calculate it very carefully. Indeed, changes in energy subsidy and compensation policies must take into account several factors, such as the rate of inflation, budgetary conditions, as well as economic recovery. [bim] Read also :

