Erdogan says warming ties with Israel will not weaken support for Palestine | Political news





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ remarks come after a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, a week after Turkey and Israel announced their decision to establish diplomatic ties.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said recent moves to normalize Ankara’s relations with Israel will not weaken the country’s support for Palestine in the conflict between the two sides. Erdogan’s remarks come as he met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday as part of the latter’s official visit to the Turkish capital, Ankara. Abbass’ three-day visit comes as Turkey and Israel take steps to normalize relations. Last week, Turkey and Israel announced they would reappoint ambassadors, four years after they were expelled following the killing of 60 Palestinians by Israeli forces during protests in Gaza over the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem. Erdogan told a joint press conference that Ankara is continuing its longstanding solidarity with Palestine in the strongest way. He said Turkey, which recognized the Palestinian state as soon as it was proclaimed, champions the vision of a two-state solution on all platforms. We have clearly demonstrated our response to Israeli attacks and civilian casualties, he said. Erdogan has been a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause which has called Israel a terrorist state. Abbas welcomes Turkish support Erdogan said that the Palestinian authorities, including the various political factions, welcome the normalization of relations between Turkey and Israel and want the dialogue to continue. On the contrary, our Palestinian brothers also express that these measures will contribute to the solution of the Palestinian issue and the improvement of the situation of the Palestinian people, Erdogan said. Abbas did not mention Turkish-Israeli relations in his comments, but thanked Erdogan for his past support. I would like to thank you for the attention and hospitality you have shown us, Abbastold Erdogan. I would like to reiterate my gratitude for the fact that Turkey and the Turkish government are on the side of Palestine. The visit by the veteran Palestinian leaders is widely seen as an attempt by Turkey to show it stood by former allies even as it mends relations with newer rivals. Turkey has gradually repaired fences in the region as it seeks new deals and investments to help recover from its deepest economic crisis in more than two decades. The warming with Israel is accompanied by plans to restore direct Israeli airline flights between the two countries, which could attract more tourists to Turkey’s resorts. Ankara also hopes to revive an eastern Mediterranean gas pipeline project that won tentative support from the United States last year. Separately, in a TV interview with broadcaster Haber Global on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who visited Israel in May, said a candidate for Israel’s ambassador would be presented to Erdogan in the coming days. . The steps we are taking do not mean that Turkey will make concessions, he said.

