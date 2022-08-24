It took Boris Johnson six months to destroy his own legacy of helping Ukrainian refugees

As he enters the difficult period of his role as part-time prime minister, Boris Johnson is like many of his predecessors in wanting to integrate a legacy of his time in office.

Tomorrow, the sixth anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which coincides with his independence day, certainly offers him the opportunity to reiterate his support for the country and its President Volodymyr Zelensky. No 10 marks the occasion with an arch of sunflowers, Ukraine’s national flower, in front of its famous black door.

This week the focus is on reiterating our support for Ukraine, and it is an unwavering commitment that we must support Ukraine in the face of an unlawful war, a spokeswoman for Number 10 said.

Today, the Prime Minister paid another tribute to Zelensky as he joined other world leaders at the Crimea International Platform video conference hosted by Kyiv. He said the UK must offer military, humanitarian, economic and diplomatic support until Russia withdraws its forces from all of Ukraine.

The bond between the two men is real. Johnson took personal risks to stage a walk alongside his ally in April and can rightly claim to have been among the first to provide bilateral support in the form of arms and cash.

In return, Zelensky was among the few to host Johnson surviving his MPs’ confidence vote in June. When the prime minister was finally forced to announce his resignation, the Ukrainian president phoned to express his sadness.

Not only me, but also the whole Ukrainian society which sympathizes very much with you, he said.

There is no doubt that Johnson has been more popular with Ukrainians than with his fellow Britons. In Kyiv bakeries, a puff pastry filled with meringue is named after her. A farmer has named his prized sheep Johnsonuk, a reference to his Instagram handle which has been adopted into several internet memes. When he delivered his resignation speech in July, the Ukrainian National Railway Service layered his blond hair on his Facebook logo.

But while the UK is proud of its swift support for Ukraine with deadly aid and sanctions, its record of hosting refugees has been more mixed. At the start of the exodus, a combination of intransigence and incompetence by the Home Office meant there were delays and red tape preventing people from entering the UK.

Interior Minister Priti Patel, who had made it clear that security was her priority, sowed confusion over whether the refugees could be processed via Paris, Lille or Arras. In a microcosm of chaos, when new Refugees Secretary Richard Harrington showed up for his first day in office, the Home Office didn’t even have an office ready for him.

At the time, Harrington was brutally honest about government failures, describing them on Iain Dales LBC Show as embarrassing, not good and slow and bureaucratic. His stark verdict backfired in Number 10 and among Patels’ supporters, who pointed out he refused to take an adviser or press officer with him into broadcast studios. You might not hear from him for a little while, so they say, I was told, bitterly.

They were right. Harrington was effectively gagged and not allowed to air for months. Today, perhaps liberated by the lack of discipline of a caretaker government, he once again made headlines, calling for a doubling of the 350 monthly thank you payments given to those hosting refugees in the under the Homes for Ukraine programme.

Since March, 115,200 Ukrainians have arrived in the UK, including 81,700 through the Homes for Ukraine scheme. But with the cost of living crisis hitting everyone hard, including refugee sponsors, Harrington said he had been pressing the Treasury for more money. Each person who participates in a sponsorship saves the state the cost of renting apartments for people, so I think there is a financial reason as well as a moral and humanitarian reason, did you -he declares.

Although he looks more like a shadow minister than a real minister, it’s hard to disagree with Harrington’s logic or his sense of urgency. Households of Ukrainian hosts were asked to sign up for an initial six-month period, but an Office for National Statistics survey this month found a quarter of hosts did not want to continue.

Harrington made other sensible suggestions to help refugees, such as more funding for English classes and urging private landlords to drop requirements for Ukrainians to provide details such as utility bills before moving in. be allowed to rent houses. Tory council leaders have previously said ministers should consider paying deposits or supplementing rent.

Yet, while increased payments would help retain and attract more hosts, it’s worth remembering that only 10% said these payments were their motivation for hosting refugees. Some 94% said they simply wanted to help those fleeing the war zone and 51% were motivated by the fact that they had a free bedroom or other free space.

Which brings us to the broader reform that could really help prevent more Ukrainians from becoming homeless this winter: improving the match between potential hosts and refugees.

At the start of the war, a whopping 250,000 Britons expressed interest in becoming a host. But only a fraction of them were used because the Do-It-Yourself program expected people to proactively seek out families in need of housing.

Instead of central government or councils pairing those fleeing with those who donated homes, this key job has been left to charities and individuals who run Facebook groups, and many of them say they don’t. did not have access to the database.

Several hosts told me they signed up in March or April and expected to be contacted, but haven’t heard from anyone in months, said Maria Antonova, who helps run the UKWelcomesUkraine group. . PolicyHome earlier this month. I don’t know how many are still sitting on a government list somewhere, waiting.

Harrington claimed that the list of 250,000 represented a large surplus of possible homes, which simply confirms that even he failed to grasp the fundamental flaw in the system. There is no overage if the lack of a match means you cannot access it.

Of course, there are wider structural problems such as a severe shortage of affordable housing and a decade of council cuts leaving them with little available capacity (remember thousands of Afghan refugees are still stuck in hotels one year after UK withdrawal). But the overriding factor is a lack of adequate planning and resources, a mistake that has unfortunately characterized Johnson’s premiership.

Having thrown out his Conservative Party leadership through unforced errors, Johnson risks squandering the goodwill of the British people who want to help Ukraine directly. Fixing the broken Homes for Ukraine program would have been as important a legacy as all those anti-tank weapons delivered to Kyiv. Once again, it looks like he left the hard work to someone else.