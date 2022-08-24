IHC sends show cause notice to Imran Khan and summons him on August 31





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses his supporters in Islamabad in this file photo. -AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a show cause notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday and summoned him on August 31 in a contempt of court case.

A three-member IHC bench comprising Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Judge Babar Sattar and Judge Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the contempt case against the PTI President for allegedly threatening the judge with additional sessions Zeba Chaudhry during her speech at a public rally in the federal capital on August 20.

The PTI chairman held a solidarity rally with his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill in the capital last week and warned he would ‘not spare’ the IG Islamabad police and the DIG, promising to press charges against them for subjecting Gill to alleged inhuman torture.

Moving on to the Extra Sessions judge, who approved Gill’s dismissal at the request of the police, the PTI president said she should prepare for the consequences, promising to take action against her.

Today’s audience

At the start of today’s hearing, Attorney General of Islamabad, Jahangir Khan Jadoon, informed the court that he had filed a miscellaneous request to consign the related evidence.

Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani asked, “When were the objectionable remarks made?

The Advocate General informed the court that Imran Khan made objectionable remarks about a female judge while addressing a public gathering on August 20.

He said the female judge was hearing a sedition case against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

“Imran Khan has consistently used this language angering the judiciary and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP),” the AG added.

“Imran Khan becomes an obstacle on the path to justice,” he said.

Referring to Imran Khan’s controversial comments, Judge Kayani remarked: “Even the courts are not intervening in the investigation.

“A female judge was threatened. In this atmosphere, work cannot be done,” he added. The judge noted that such remarks could not be expected from a former prime minister.

“Do you want an ordinary man to cast his own justice?” asked Judge Kayani.

During the proceedings, Jahangir Khan Jadoon informed the court that he was ready to provide additional security to the female judge.

“Prima facie, this is a simple show cause case,” the AG suggested.

Later, the IHC tribunal served a show cause notice on Imran Khan and demanded a full recording of his August 20 speech. Judge Kayani ordered the relevant authorities to personally comply with the advice given to Imran Khan Niazi.

In addition to this, the larger bench of three members referred the matter to the IHC CJ for the formation of a larger bench.

Meanwhile, the IHC adjourned the hearing until August 31.

AG seeks permission to play anti-judicial remarks in the courtroom

Earlier in the day, Jahangir Khan Jadoon filed a miscellaneous application with the IHC, asking for permission to submit the relevant case to court.

In his motion, the Advocate General pleaded with the court that he wanted to submit the account of the anti-judicial remarks and speeches made by Imran Khan in the past.

“I want to put Imran Khan’s music video on file,” the petitioner said.

He begged the court to allow the petitioner to release the video showing the anti-judicial and anti-state institution remarks made by the PTI president in the past.

The petitioner asked the IHC to allow the material to be played in the courtroom via USB or other digital means.

IHC took note of Imran’s “threats”

On August 22, IHC Registrar Farhan Aziz Khawaja issued a memo regarding the PTI Chief’s “threatening remarks” about Zeba Chaudhry before Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

After consultation with the other senior judges, the Acting Chief Justice of the IHC served notice of contempt of court on Imran Khan and formed a larger bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar and the Judge Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb to hear the contempt case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan is also facing terrorism charges for allegedly threatening the female judge and the police officers.

A First Information Report (FIR) had been filed against former Prime Minister Imran Khan under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening an Extra Sessions Judge and senior Islamabad police officers during a rally in the Federal Capital’s F-9 park.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed at Margalla Police Station in Islamabad under Section 7 of the ATA.

The FIR says the PTI chairman threatened Extra Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and police officers to “terrorize” police officials and the judiciary. The main purpose of the intimidation was to prevent the police and the judiciary from fulfilling their legal obligations, says the FIR.

Imran Khan, however, was granted transit bond until August 25 in the terrorism case.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/984746-ihc-to-take-up-contempt-case-against-imran-khan-today

