Ministry of PUPR





Jakarta – Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono accompanied President Joko Widodo to review the progress of the renovation of Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII) in Jakarta on Tuesday (23/8/2022) . Infrastructure development and revitalization in the TMII area is mainly in preparation for Indonesia’s presidency of the G20 Summit (KTT) next November, as well as improving TMII’s services as a popular tourist destination from the 1970s. Also present at the exam were Minister of State Secretary Pratikno and the General Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) Arsjad Rasjid. President Jokowi said, “TMII is a tourist park area that encapsulates the cultural diversity of the Indonesian nation and the diversity that other countries do not have. Moreover, since its construction in 1975, there has never been a major renovation. “We hope that after the renovation, it will become an Indonesian miniature park for tourist destinations for domestic and foreign tourists. I order the fare not to be expensive, people should still be able to enjoy TMII,” the president said. Jokowi. President Jokowi also advised the governors to make improvements to the regional platforms in each province so that they all look brand new. “I also ask for the management of artistic cultural events, regular events, every week or every month on each platform or open stage. There must be a clear schedule of events to make it an interesting show,” said President Jokowi. PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said the layout of the TMII area was made to make the atmosphere more natural by adopting the concept of popular tourist destinations. “There are 3 popular tourist destinations in Jakarta namely Ragunan, Ancol and TMII which we organize,” Minister Basuki said. “I personally want TMII to remain a tourist destination for people. People come to have a kloso (carpet) lunch, it still has to be there, like in the tourist attractions of Ragunan and Ancol. I hope also that the rates will not change.” go up,” Minister Basuki said. This TMII renovation activity is also an effort to maintain the historic old building and make it a new icon of Indonesian pride. Such as the renovation of the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) stadium area which was carried out by the Ministry of PUPR in 2018 in preparation for the XVIII Asian Games in Jakarta. Director General of Human Settlements at the Ministry of PUPR, Diana Kusumastuti, said the renovation of TMII started in January 2022 with progress reaching 98%. The work area covers a built layout of 7.71 hectares and an area of ​​26.56 hectares. “We are also repairing the yard of each provincial pavilion, which was previously compartmentalized with iron-concrete fences, now it is integrated without any partitions between the platforms with a beautiful and organized green landscape,” said the general manager of the Diana human settlements. TMII renovation activities were carried out in 3 areas with a total budget of Rp. 1.08 trillion. Area 1 with “elegant and geometric” classic Indonesian theme, including main gate area layout, Sasono main corridor renovation, north and south plazas, Gadjah Mada Plaza, Pancasila Monument, Keong Mas, Sasono Utomo, Sasono Langgeng Budoyo, Sasono Adiguno, Indonesian Museum and the 1st floor of the management building as an MSME outlet. Zone 2 with the Archipelago Architecture, Tradition and Sulur Culture theme, including the management of roads and pedestrians in the inner ring zone, Plaza Boulevard Nusantara, amphitheater and promenade around Archipelego Lake. Zone 3 with the Indonesia Now Modern theme, including road and pedestrian management in the Outer Ring Road area. Present to accompany Minister Basuki, expert from the cabinet of the PUPR Minister for Technology, Industry and the Environment Endra S. Atmawidjaja, Director of Construction Developments of the General Directorate of Human Settlements Bobby Ali Azhari, Director of Dams and Lakes of the General Directorate of Natural Resources, Airlangga Mardjono, Director of the Jakarta Regional Settlement Infrastructure Center (BPPW) Albert Reinaldo, Director of the DKI National Road Implementation Center Jakarta – West Java ( BBPJN) Wilan Oktavian and Director of Ciliwung Cisadane River Basin Center (BBWS) Bambang Heri Mulyono.(Tri) Was the information above helpful enough? Office of Public Communication of the Ministry of PUPR Facebook: Minister of Public Works and Human Settlements Twitter: @kemenpu Instagram: Kemenpupr Youtube: ministry of public affairs

