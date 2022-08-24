Politics
Call it stupid until it’s banned from clapping
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has once again expressed his frustration that proceeds from non-tax revenue from the state (PNBP) are often used to purchase imported goods.
Jokowi’s annoyance was revealed during a briefing during the commemoration of the 77th Indonesian Independence Day organized by the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), as quoted by CNBC Indonesia, Wednesday (24/8 /2022).
“It’s very funny that the APBN that we collect from taxes, PNBP, royalties then comes out as public expenditure bought by imported goods. Wow, we are really stupid if we continue like this,” said Jokowi.
Jokowi requested that the APBN and APBD be spent on national products. “Now I ordered the signatures of all regions, the commitment can be how many billions, how many billions,” he continued.
Jokowi’s anger yesterday was part of a series of outbursts of annoyance that had been expressed by previous heads of state. According to the records, this is the third time Jokowi has uttered the word “stupid” in response to the government’s performance.
Here is Jokowi’s angry moment about imported goods
1. Call stupid to disallow applause
On March 25, 2022, Jokowi expressed his frustration while giving instructions to ministers, heads of institutions, regional heads and directors of state-owned enterprises at the Affirmation of Proud Made in Indonesia event.
At the event held in Bali, Jokowi went so far as to voice his thoughts by saying silly words, thereby prohibiting attendees from clapping when he spoke.
At first, Jokowi was sad because he knew that the majority of expenditures for procurement of goods and services by ministries/agencies, regional governments and public enterprises were imported goods.
In fact, the budgetary allocations held by the central government, regional governments and public enterprises are quite large. The central government has a budget for goods and services of 526 trillion rupees, regional governments of 535 trillion rupees and public enterprises of 420 trillion rupees.
However, Jokowi only learned that the realization of spending on goods and services within the country or purchases of Indonesian goods reached only 214 trillion rupees per day, equivalent to 14% of the total budget of Indonesia. 1,481 trillion rupees.
“If we use this, we don’t need to be grand, but only 40% is hijacked, 40% can trigger our economic growth, that government and local governments can reach 1.71%, state-owned enterprises 0 .4%,” Jokowi said.
Jokowi said ministries and state-owned enterprises should not have to worry about seeking investors or funding sources to stimulate the economy. According to him, the economy will grow if the budget for the purchase of goods and services is felt by MSME actors.
“How come we don’t? It’s stupid of us not to. In fact, do we want to continue buying imported products? No, we can’t,” he said. -he declares.
Jokowi pointed out that buying imported goods only benefits foreign producers. This means that funds that should be able to advance the national economy actually benefit foreigners.
“If it doesn’t happen again, we’re very stupid,” he said.
Jokowi’s statement was immediately greeted with loud applause from those present. However, Jokowi said. “Don’t clap.”
The former governor of DKI Jakarta was surprised to learn that there are still ministries, local governments or state-owned enterprises that import CCTVs, as if the domestic industry cannot produce them.
“What is it? We don’t think we’re a developed country to just buy CCTV,” Jokowi said.
Jokowi also threw the uniforms over the shoes of soldiers and policemen who had come from abroad. Indeed, the importation of hospital beds and medical equipment has not escaped the anger of Jokowi, directly directed against the Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin.
It didn’t stop there, Jokowi was also irritated after learning about the import of farming system tools. The former governor of DKI Jakarta was surprised because the imported equipment was not high-tech and the quality was not much different from the domestic equipment.
“Agricultural machine tools, tractors like that are not just imported high-tech, I’m annoyed. […] Pencil, paper, I checked, imported. Feather pen. What is this? Sometimes I think, do we understand this or not?” Jokowi said.
“We may not work out the details, so we don’t understand that the purchased goods are imported goods. Imported notebooks, don’t go on, stop,” he said.
In the video, we even see Jokowi pointing at his own head as if to signal his annoyance because he no longer has the words to see the ministries, institutions, local governments and public companies that often buy imported goods.
“Our own money, our own state budget money, our own people’s money, how come we buy imported goods. What happens sometimes, isn’t- I’m bored,” Jokowi said.
