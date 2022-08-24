Trkiye’s normalization with Israel does not diminish support for the Palestinian cause: Turkish president





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L, Front) greets visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R, Front) in Ankara, Türkiye, August 23, 2022. Türkiye’s normalization of ties with Israel will not reduce Ankara’s support to the Palestinian cause, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua) ANKARA, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — Turkey’s normalization of relations with Israel will not reduce Ankara’s support for the Palestinian cause, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday. “The steps taken in our relations with Israel will in no way diminish our support for the Palestinian cause,” Erdogan said at a joint press conference with visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the capital Ankara. “On the contrary, our Palestinian brothers also express that these measures will contribute to the solution of the Palestinian issue and the improvement of the situation of the Palestinian people,” he said. Abbas landed in Ankara on Monday for a three-day official visit. His visit came at a time when Turkey and Israel decided to restore full diplomatic relations and reappoint ambassadors after a four-year hiatus. “Turkey, which recognized the Palestinian state as soon as it was proclaimed, champions the vision of a two-state solution on all platforms,” ​​Erdogan noted. He stressed that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital based on the 1967 borders and United Nations parameters is essential for the peace and stability of the entire region. “We do not accept any action aimed at changing the status of Jerusalem and Masjid al-Aqsa (Al-Aqsa Mosque). We have conveyed our sensitivity to our Israeli counterparts,” Erdogan said. For his part, Abbas said they talked about the future ties between Turkey and Palestine. “I would like to express my sincere thanks to President Erdogan for his stand with the Palestinian people and for his unwavering stance,” Abbas said. Last week, Turkey and Israel announced they would reappoint ambassadors, four years after expelling each other when Israeli forces killed 60 Palestinians during protests against the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem. Turkey and Israel have sought to strengthen their ties in recent months, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Turkey in March, the first of its kind by a senior Israeli official since 2008, and their discussions on the delivery of the natural gas from Israel to Europe. through Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R, R) and visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (L, R) attend a joint press conference in Ankara, Türkiye, August 23, 2022. The Normalizing Türkiye’s ties with Israel will not reduce Ankara’s support for the Palestinian cause, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) greets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara, Türkiye, August 23, 2022. Türkiye’s normalization of relations with Israel will not reduce Ankara’s support for the Palestinian cause, it said on Tuesday Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas shake hands during a joint press conference in Ankara, Türkiye, August 23, 2022. Türkiye’s normalization of ties with Israel will only reduce not Ankara’s support for the Palestinian cause, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

