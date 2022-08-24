PM Modi to address National Labor Conference on August 25: What’s on the agenda?





By CNBCTV18.com mini The conference is being convened in the spirit of cooperative federalism to discuss labor issues, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Conference of Labor Ministers from all States and Union Territories on Thursday via video conference. The conference is organized by the Union Ministry of Labor and Employment on August 25-26 in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. PM Modi will address the conference on August 25 at 4:30 p.m. What is the agenda? A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the conference was convened in the spirit of cooperative federalism to discuss important labor issues and create synergy between the Center and state governments. This will help formulate better policies and ensure effective implementation of worker welfare programs across the country, he said. The two-day conference will feature four thematic sessions. The first thematic session will focus on the integration of the e-Shram portal for the integration of social security schemes in order to universalize social protection. The second session will focus on Swasthya se Samriddhi for improving medical care through ESI hospitals which are run by state governments and their integration with PMJAY. The third session will focus on the development of rules within the framework of four labor codes and the modalities of their implementation. The fourth session will focus on Vision Shramev Jayate @ 2047 with a particular focus on fair and just working conditions, social protection for all workers including construction site and platform workers, gender equality at work and several other questions. (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani )

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/india/pm-modi-to-address-the-national-labour-conference-on-august-25-what-is-the-agenda-14575641.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos