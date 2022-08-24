Jokowi admits that it is difficult to open a dialogue room between Zelensky and Putin

At the end of June, President Joko Widodo visited Ukraine and Russia in the hope of paving the way for peace between the two warring countries. However, Jokowi admits that it is difficult for him to bring together Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin sitting at the same table to discuss solutions to the current conflict.

When I went to Ukraine, then to Russia, I met President Zelensky for 1h30, I also spoke with President Putin for 2h30. “I see, I actually want a space for dialogue, but I see on the ground that it is difficult, to unite in a space for dialogue between President Putin and President Zelenskyy,” Jokowi said during a briefing. at the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), Jakarta, on Tuesday (23/8).





Seeing the response from the two leaders who appeared to refuse to meet in a forum, Jokowi revealed that he then turned the subject of the conversation with the two leaders to a food crisis. He let both Putin and Zelenskyy know that the impact of the raging war was already being felt where global supply chains were now disrupted, so the state of the food crisis that s had occurred had worsened.

During the conversation, Jokowi said that President Zelenskyy said there were about 77 million tons of wheat stocks stored in his country. Then President Putin also said that the wheat stock available in Russia reached 130 million tons.

This means that the total for the two countries reached 207 million. We only eat 31 million tons of rice a year. These 207 million tons cannot get out. Ladies and gentlemen, imagine that the countries that import from there, especially Africa, are currently in very difficult conditions, he added.

Jokowi explained that the consequences of the endless war had made food price index reach a bad level. He gave an example, the food crisis that occurred in 2008 made food price index was around 131.2 points. Then the food crisis of 2012 made food price index was at 132.4 points. Then at this time the value fell to 140.9 points.

Creepy. At first, only six countries restricted their food exports, now 23 countries, all saving their own country. Yes, it should be like that, he said.

Even so, Jokowi said he was grateful that when the world was hit by a food crisis, Indonesia received an award from the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) which said the system of food security in the country tended to be good. Additionally, Indonesia is considered to have achieved rice self-sufficiency status since 2019.





On the other hand, other countries lack food, we are effectively declared self-sufficient in rice and our food security system is good. It’s things like that that (make) you have to be vigilant, yes, you have to be careful, yes, but don’t encourage pessimism. Still need to be optimistic. Because every difficulty there has to be an opportunity there, of course, Jokowi said.

Has Jokowi’s peace mission failed?

International relations observer Teuku Rezasyah considered that the peace mission brought by Jokowi during his visit to the two countries could not be considered a failure, even if Jokowi could not initiate a meeting or a dialogue between Putin and Zelenskyy.





Reza explained that the peacekeeping mission is a constitutional mandate that must be carried out by Indonesia. Even so, according to him, Jokowi has so far built a frame to connect the two countries.

Frame According to him, what Jokowi has built is that the two leaders of the countries of the Eastern European region are part of the solution, not part of the problem.

According to Reza, the issue of the food crisis which was conveyed by Jokowi to Zelenskyy and Putin was very appropriate, as the crisis was the impact of the war which had not ended since it started at the end of last February. Furthermore, Reza argues that Putin and Zelensky need to understand that the war has damaged the international security order, which has divided other countries by creating camps that express different support for the two conflicting countries.

For that, if that’s what he said, it’s already worked because frameshe had woken up. It made both of them realize that it had an impact that you received and Mr. Jokowi came up with frame he is an ASEAN figure, as an Asia-Pacific figure, as an OIC figure and as a NAM figure, he told VOA

It is therefore an experience that will be shared with the countries that are part of the group. So because Pak Jokowi came, so frame“It is understood by other countries, that he has represented the previous groups, and the results that you have been asked to pursue, whether bilaterally or collectively,” he explained.





If you look at the framework of Lao Tse of China, Reza said, to create a space for dialogue, there must be five stages that are well fulfilled, namely thought, words, action, character and habit. Reza saw that Jokowi had achieved the initial three steps, which should have been followed by further steps by other countries.

So I suspect, later, with the great confidence of Pak Jokowi, that he invited Ukraine to come to the G20 summit. I hope the space for dialogue will be wide open. And for that we hope, where Putin comes, maybe Zelenskyy does not come, but what is his name? message the public must be made to understand that they are tired of this endless war. And it made them both aware that it Nope there will be completion, and the potential for expansion also increases, he concluded. [gi/rs]