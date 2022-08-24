Pakistani court sends show cause notice to Imran Khan for remarks against trial judge





Image source: AP Former Prime Minister Imran Khan points out that Pakistan’s highest court issued a show cause notice to Imran Khan Earlier Khan was convicted under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act Khan had threatened to press charges against Inspector General of Islamabad Police at rally

Pakistan News: Pakistan’s highest court on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to former Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Imran Khan. He was summoned to court for making controversial remarks to a female judge and a police officer at a rally in Islamabad.

Khan was also invited by a three-member bench of the Islamabad High Court to personally appear before the bench on August 31. The bench was headed by Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and consisted of Judge Babar Sattar and Judge Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The court constituted a wider bench on Monday to bring contempt proceedings against Khan, 69, for ‘threatening’ additional sessions, Judge Zeba Chaudhry, during his speech in Islamabad on Saturday.

Judge Kayani called Pakistan President Tehreek-e-Insaf’s remarks “inappropriate” and said the case was not only confined to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), but the message went at the highest level, adding that people on social media should be vetted.

“Imran is constantly making remarks against the judiciary and the ECP. This should stop,” he said. Judge Mian Gul added that Extra Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry will be given security.

What happened at the rally?

At a rally in Islamabad’s F-9 park on Saturday, Khan threatened to file a complaint against the Inspector General of Police and Deputy Inspector General of Islamabad Police and said: We will not spare you not. He then warned the judiciary against its one-sided attitude towards his party, saying it had to be prepared for the consequences.

On the matter, Khan also warned District and Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry that she would also face dire consequences. Chaudhry has approved the two-day physical pretrial detention of Khan’s aide Shahbaz Gills at the request of Islamabad police. Gill was arrested last week for sedition.READ MORE

Events following Khan’s controversial statement

Last week, Khan was convicted under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism (Repression of Acts of Terrorism) Act, according to the copy of the First Information Report. The case was registered at Margalla Police Station in Islamabad.

Khans lawyers Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry have filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court seeking bail prior to arrest on his behalf, where a two-member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Judge Babar Sattar took up the motion.

After hearing arguments, the court approved bail until August 25 and ordered him to apply to a competent terrorism court by then. Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, has targeted powerful institutions including the Pakistani military since toppling his government in April.

