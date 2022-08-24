Politics
Prime Minister Modi inaugurates state-of-the-art Amrita Hospital in Haryana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the state-of-the-art Amrita Hospital in Haryana on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Amrita Hospital in Faridabad on Wednesday (Photo: ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dedicated a state-of-the-art 2,600-bed private hospital to the nation. Haryana Hospital is equipped with a fully automated centralized laboratory.
The Center said in a statement that the hospital, built on a sprawling 130-acre campus, will give a major boost to healthcare infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR).
The state-of-the-art Amrita Hospital, built on a sprawling 130-acre campus with sustainability in mind, includes a dedicated seven-story research block and was built over a six-year period under the auspices of Mata Amritanandmayi Math.
The new super-specialty hospital has opened with 500 beds and is expected to be fully operational in phases over the next five years. Once fully operational, the hospital with 81 specialties is expected to be the largest private hospital in Delhi-NCR and the country, according to officials.
The hospital buildings will cover 36 lakh square feet of total built-up area, with a 14-storey tower housing key medical facilities. There is also a rooftop helipad.
The new mega hospital in Sector 88 of Faridabad near the Delhi-Mathura road will have a built-up area of one crore square feet and will include a medical faculty.
The campus also includes a dedicated seven-story research building and eight centers of excellence, including gastrosciences, kidney sciences, bone disease and trauma, transplants, and mother-child care.
The hospital has patient-centered departments and outpatient departments (OPD), as well as a fully automated high-tech central laboratory.
(With the contribution of the agency)
— ENDS —
|
