Turkey’s Erdogan eyes reset with Syria

2 hours ago

Istanbul

Turkey, a staunch supporter of the Syrian opposition, says it may now be ready for talks with the Damascus regime. Ankara severed diplomatic ties with President Bashar al-Assad’s government at the start of Syria’s civil war, but is now seeking to return millions of Syrian refugees.

Referring to his country’s relationship with the Syrian regime, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently told reporters: Political dialogue and diplomacy cannot be cut between states.

Earlier this month, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu revealed that he had recently held talks with his Syrian counterpart.

Cavusoglu said he had a brief conversation with the Syrian foreign minister on the sidelines of a meeting, adding that he told the senior Syrian diplomat that Turkey believed there would be peace between the Assad regime and the opposition. Turkish Foreign Minister said Turkey is ready to help in such circumstances.

Ankara severed diplomatic ties with Damascus in 2011, and until recently Erdogan was among President Assad’s most vocal critics.

Syrian rebels protested angrily, burning Turkish flags as they received news of the discussion between the Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers.

Galip Dalay, a Turkey analyst at Chatham House, said the Syrian rebels had good reason to be concerned, since the Turkish government was one of their strongest military and political backers.

[Its] terrible for the Syrian opposition in Turkey, he said. Because of the problems they were facing, they were already turning more and more into proxies for Turkey, and now this will essentially be the nail in the coffin of the Syrian opposition. But some of the groups there could also be decoupled between Turkey and some of the Syrian opposition groups.

Analysts say Erdogan may seek a rapprochement with Damascus to get rid of Syrian Kurdish YPG forces from his border. Ankara accuses the YPG of having links to an insurgency inside Turkey.

In the face of growing public pressure, Erdogan is also pledging to return millions of Syrian refugees who have fled to Turkey. But Turkey’s last ambassador to Syria, Omer Onhon, said Ankara must be careful in its dealings with Damascus.

From our point of view, we must definitely feel safe, he said. And the second thing, of course, we have to see that Syria is safe for the return of Syrians to Turkey and other countries. Thus, the regime must prove that it is sincere in its search for a real political solution. But so far, that is not the case.

Time may not be on Erdogan’s side. He faces re-election next year and is languishing in the polls, with many voters citing the presence of Syrian refugees as one of his main electoral liabilities.

Moscow’s hand could also be a factor in Erdogan’s deliberations, analyst Dalay said.

This precisely corresponds to the Russian vision of Syria, he said. The bottom line is that Turkey must engage Damascus. That the route to Turkey’s concerns in Syria is through Damascus, so that’s the message that Putin and Russia sent to Turkey. And what will come out of it, how Turkey will follow is a big question because Turkey has a significant military presence there (Syria). Thus, Syria would insist on the withdrawal of the Turkish presence from Syria. And this is a very difficult position in terms of foreign and domestic policy.

Ankara controls a large swath of Syrian territory along the Turkish border, seized in its fight against the Kurdish group YPG.

Assad has repeatedly called for the unconditional withdrawal of Turkish forces from Syrian territory, a request that the Syrian president could face Erdogan in September, when the two leaders will be invited to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

