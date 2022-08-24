How Boris Johnson reacted to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reaches its six-month mark, the outgoing British Prime Minister is packing up his belongings at 10 Downing Street and preparing to make way for his successor.

Boris Johnson has won praise from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for leading the West’s tough response to Russia during its invasion of Ukraine in February.

In the weeks after Moscow declared a special military operation in its neighboring country, Mr Johnson announced a six-point plan to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin.

When Mr Jonson delivered his resignation speech outside No 10 on July 7, Mr Zelenskyy expressed his sadness and praised the British leader’s personal leadership and charisma in improving Anglo-Ukrainian relations.

The six-month mark of the invasion falls on Ukraine’s Independence Day on Wednesday, a national holiday to mark the country becoming an independent state, following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

In a statement to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day, Mr Johnson said his independence was again under threat, but the UK would continue to support Kyiv in the face of Russian aggression no matter what. be how long it will take.

“I am delighted to offer my congratulations on the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s declaration of independence and to remember that incredible day in 1991 when Ukrainians celebrated in the streets the rebirth of their country as a state sovereign,” he said.

But alas, today Ukraine’s independence is once again under threat, and its people are fighting with iron and courage to defend their homes and families and preserve their right to decide their own destiny in their own country.

I never doubted for a moment that Ukraine would win this fight because no force on Earth can defeat the patriotism of 44 million Ukrainians.

Mr Johnson said that one day Ukraine would achieve victory in its struggle for self-determination and then Britain would be even more proud of its friendship with the country.

What exactly did Mr Johnson do to warrant such a glowing review from his Ukrainian counterpart?

Sanctions against Putin’s cronies

The British government has announced sanctions against a large number of individuals and companies that have benefited from links with the Kremlin.

Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich was among the oligarchs and members of Mr Putin’s inner circle who were hit with asset freezes and travel bans.

The businessman who reportedly owns a 15-bedroom mansion in Kensington, central west London, in May sold Chelsea FC, which he bought in 2003 for 140 million.

Mr Johnson said there could be no safe haven for supporters of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and said the sanctions were just part of the British government’s ruthless pursuit of those who helped in the assault on Moscow.

Weapons and military training

The UK has committed 2.3 billion arms to Ukraine, making it the second largest donor after the US.

Along with thousands of anti-tank weapons, including Javelins, Brimstones and NLAWs (Next generation Light Anti-tank Weapons), it shipped artillery shells, missiles and Stormer vehicles equipped with surface-to-air missile launchers Starstreak.

Non-lethal aid, including more than 80,000 helmets, 5,000 night vision devices and thousands of bulletproof vests, was also sent.

Britain is also hosting a training program with the aim of training 10,000 new and existing Ukrainian personnel.

More arms donations appear to be in the works, as Mr Zelenskyy’s office suggested last week.

Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak and Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi had a phone call with British Chief of the Defense Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin and adviser Stephen Lovegrove British National Security Authority, an official said.

They discussed in detail other potential helpers in Kyiv, the official said.

Sanctuary for refugees

The UK responded to the mass exodus of Ukrainians from their homeland by introducing the Homes for Ukrainians scheme. It allows people fleeing the invasion to take refuge in the UK and anyone without family ties can be sponsored by someone who offers them accommodation for at least six months.

Each household housing a refugee under the program is eligible for an offer of 350 per month, excluding taxes.

Tours in Kyiv

Since Russian tanks crossed the border into Ukraine in February, Mr Johnson has made two unannounced trips to Kyiv.

The first took place in April, just over a week after Russian troops withdrew from villages and towns surrounding the Ukrainian capital, in a humiliating turnaround for Moscow.

A Number 10 spokesman said Mr Johnson had made the surprise visit as a sign of solidarity with the people of Ukraine and to offer further financial and military aid.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Mr Zelenskyy said Mr Johnson’s trip was a true reflection of the UK’s decisive and significant support for Ukraine, which he said Ukrainians are supporting. would always remember.

In June, Mr Johnson arrived in Kyiv for the second time, this time with a gift.

The British leader signed a copy of Robert Hardman’s book Queen of Our Time: The Life of Elizabeth II during a meeting in Mr. Zelenskyys’ office, before presenting it to him.

Mr Zelenskyy appeared to be a fan of the UK’s longest-reigning monarch, as footage from the meeting showed him flipping through the book and thanking his guest.

