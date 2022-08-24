Donald Trump News Today: Over 700 pages of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago, new letter reveals





It emerged that among the documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago were documents covered by one of the highest classification levels used by the US government.

And there were hundreds of them in Palm Beach, Florida, about 100 of which were removed in an unreported operation by federal authorities in January.

A leaked letter sent in May this year by the National Archives to Mr. Trump’s legal team, published last night by a right-wing news site, says that among the documents already turned over were documents from the special access, which are among the most tightly controlled. federally classified documents.

Several news outlets have reported that the federal government has recovered a total of 300 classified documents since Mr. Trump left the White House, totaling more than 700 pages. This includes some 150 papers delivered by convention earlier this year.

The news comes after Mr. Trump formally filed a response to the FBI’s raid on his Mar-a-Lago home: a lawsuit demanding that documents seized by the Justice Department be assessed by a special master.

The far-right culture war against LGBT+ Americans has just taken a very bad turn.

A Republican US congressional candidate has openly called for the killing of Americans involved in same-sex relationships less than a decade ago. And when asked about that view in a new interview, he doubled down.

Scott Esk, the candidate in question, was defeated in the Tuesday primaries for Oklahoma’s fall state House election. But he lost the seat by less than 200 votes, according to the returns.

Read more about the latest violent turn of the American far right in The Independent:

I bent over backwards to give him a chance to at least soften what he said and he didn’t take it, local news director said

John Bowden24 August 2022 09:30

Those close to Donald Trump were aware of the legal challenges that could arise from the presence of classified documents at his residence weeks before the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, according to a new report from the Washington Post.

In Mr. Trump’s inner circle, concerns have begun to mount since June that the former president has created legal problems or himself, according to several people quoted by The Post.

Mar-a-Lago is a big deal, one of the people reportedly said.

Stuti Mishra24 August 2022 09:00

The scandal that is developing around the apparent illegal retention of classified documents by Donald Trump is growing.

An Associated Press report on Tuesday said the raid earlier this month was not the first time authorities had recovered classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. A similar operation was carried out in January, and around 100 documents marked classified were seized at the time.

Over 100 classified Trump documents recovered in January.

The National Archives and Records Administration has recovered 100 documents bearing classified marks, totaling more than 700 pages, from an initial batch of 15 boxes recovered from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year.

John Bowden24 August 2022 08:30

Members of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 uprising traveled to Denmark last week to view new evidence, which included documentary footage linked to former Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone, Politico reported.

During the visit, panel aides watched parts of more than 170 hours of footage filming Mr Stone over long stretches over two years, shot by a Danish documentary crew led by Christoffer Guldbrandsen.

Arpan Rai has more details here:

Committee aides watched portions of more than 170 hours of Roger Stone tracking footage

Stuti Mishra24 August 2022 08:00

The publication of a letter sent by Donald Trump’s lawyers to the federal government has just torn to shreds the argument that the ex-president declassified documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency. .

Mr. Trump’s lawyers wrote to the Biden administration earlier this year and in their letter never mentioned an order that Mr. Trump’s allies claimed he had issued to declassify documents brought to Mar- a-Lago from the White House.

If it’s true that Mr. Trump’s team never mentioned this order before the Justice Department raid, that only further condemns his legal defense which has so far been fractured and helpless against the accusation of having committed the same wrongdoing of which he accused Hillary Clinton. in 2016.

Read more in Andrew Feinberg’s The Independent:

Documents seized from Trump’s home included materials at the highest classification levels

John Bowden24 August 2022 07:30

A former Florida governor is set to face Ron DeSantis this fall in a race that could drastically reshape the political outlook for a likely candidate in 2024.

Charlie Crist is back, and despite his Republican past, he’s now running as a Democrat in the purple-red state that voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020.

He claims the right-leaning GOP left him behind with their slavish devotion to Donald Trump.

Learn more about the Democratic candidate in the Florida gubernatorial race:

I didn’t quit the Republican Party, it quit me

John Bowden24 August 2022 06:30

Matt Gaetz is heading for likely re-election in November despite a sex trafficking investigation.

The Justice Department’s investigation into Mr. Gaetz, a Florida congressman and top ally of Donald Trump, has continued for months without charges or significant progress. The Republican representative denounced him as politically motivated.

Read more from Eric Garcia in The Independent on the victory of this key Trump ally:

The three-term Florida Republican is one of Mr Trump’s biggest defenders and fended off a challenge from his right

John Bowden24 August 2022 05:30

The U.S. National Archives uncovered more than 700 pages of classified documents from Donald Trump’s home in Florida, in addition to material seized this month by FBI agents, according to a newly leaked letter in May that the agency records sent to the president’s former lawyer.

The vast amount of classified documents in 15 boxes recovered in January by the National Archives and Records Administration, some marked as top secret, provide further insight into what led to the August 8 FBI court-authorized search of the residence. of Mr. Trump at the Mar-a – Palm Beach resort.

The May 10 letter was sent by Acting US Archivist Debra Steidel Wall to Mr Trump’s lawyer, Evan Corcoran. It was published late Monday by John Solomon, a conservative reporter whom Mr. Trump granted in June access to his presidential records.

The National Archives posted a copy on their website yesterday. The agency is responsible for maintaining government records.

Stuti Mishra24 August 2022 05:06

Former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law rekindles his feud with Steve Bannon in his new book, Breaking History.

Jared Kushner clashed with the former Breitbart chief before the latter was ousted from the White House in the summer of 2017.

Read more in John Bowden’s The Independent:

Firebrand Bannon left the White House at the start of the Trump presidency

John Bowden24 August 2022 04:30

Marco Rubio appeared on Fox News this week following a poll showing him trailing his Democratic challenger as donations to Val Demings continue to pour in.

The GOP senator was one of many Republicans who strongly opposed Donald Trump in 2016 before accepting his dominance of the party for the next four-plus years.

Read more about The Independents Abe Asher:

Florida senator is sounding the alarm on the state of his campaign

John Bowden24 August 2022 03:30

