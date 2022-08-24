The product was worn by President Joko Widodo and become famous, Rabbit and Wheels is now launching a limited edition riding jacket





Suara.com – Motoring clothing brand, Rabbit and Wheels, has released a new catalog of the first locally made, limited edition riding jacket via online sales. The product, called Motorsport Jacket “JRP Series”, is here thanks to Rabbit and Wheels’ collaboration with world explorer biker, Jeffrey Polnaja. In line with Road to OLX Autos IMX 2022 Bali on August 27-28, 2022, subsequent sales of the first phase JRP series will be routed through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program for Pak Abeng Custom Workshop in Ubud , Bali, which had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic since 2020. Special Edition Motorsport Jacket Rabbit and Wheels collaborated with Bandung world explorer biker Jeffrey Polnaja [Rabbit and Wheels]. “The Special Edition Motorsport Jacket collaborates with Bandung world explorer biker Jeffrey Polnaja. A figure who is known to have a great love for Indonesia, this is evident from his mission to introduce the country to the world and this is in line with us,” explained Irvan Octaria, Founder Rabbit and Wheels, in its written statement as received Suara.com. Read also :

GIIAS 2022 ends, auto industry is back to excitement “The difference is that we explore elements of local culture through each of the latest clothing releases that can compete with foreign products,” he added. Within the specs, the jacket is made of a compact, navy blue and white mesh material with a number of branded embroideries to back it up. Such as Rabbit and Wheels, IMX, JRP Series, OLX Autos, Belkote Paints, NMAA and Goodfix Aurocal. Irvan Octaria said this collaboration is an impetus for the creative industries to support each other. President Joko Widodo wore a bespoke domestically made jacket with Rabbit and Wheels branding during a working visit to NTB on Thursday (13/1/2022). [BPMI Sekretariat Presiden]. “This is the right momentum for the players in the creative industry. Hopefully in the future, we can continue to have a harmonious relationship and work together. Increasing awareness of products made in Indonesia, the less by hosting them in their own country,” he continued. Read also :

Hana Qosim sends her regards to Suara.com Automotive Channel, this is an exciting experience guiding August 17th at GIIAS 2022 This motorsport-themed jacket will be sold on a limited basis through online and offline platforms. Rabbit and Wheels focuses on riding gear and lifestyle gear, which is well known to automobile enthusiasts. And it became even more famous after the product outfit was worn by President Joko Widodo while testing Mandalika Circuit during the MotoGP event. From there, the Bandung clothing brand began to receive many orders from overseas markets. Simply put, the “Jokowi Effect” also kicks in after Rabbit and Wheels’ sales and marketing strategy begins to expand. It is even competitive with the foreign products that existed first.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suara.com/otomotif/2022/08/24/135615/produknya-dikenakan-presiden-joko-widodo-dan-jadi-kondang-rabbit-and-wheels-kini-rilis-jaket-riding-edisi-terbatas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos