Retrieve my top secret documents – Rolling Stone





In the weeks following the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump repeatedly made a simple but extraordinary request: He wanted his attorneys to retrieve ‘my documents’ from law enforcement. federal.

Trump was not simply referring to the alleged trove of attorney-client documents he says were recovered by federal authorities during the raid, two people familiar with the matter told Rolling Stone. The ex-president demanded that his team find a way to recover “all” the official documents that Trump has long called “mine” – including the most sensitive and secret ones.

Sources close to Trump agree with outside legal experts that such a sweeping legal maneuver would be a drawn-out move at best. “I hate breaking it at the [former] president, but I don’t think he will get everything [the] top-secret documents,” says a Trump adviser. “This ship has probably sailed.”

Moreover, several longtime Trump advisers say they want absolutely nothing to do with the now infamous boxes of documents, fearing that any knowledge of them could invite authorities to knock on the door. “Who would want all that back? … If that’s what they say, keep them away from hell,” says a second adviser.

Still, the former president’s legal team appears to be working to recover at least some of the papers seized in the August 8 federal search. In recent days, the Trump team – led by former federal prosecutor Evan Corcoran – has been quietly preparing additional legal arguments and strategies to try to recover documents that federal authorities have removed from the residence and the club of the ex-president in Florida, the sources say. These measures include drafting a so-called “Rule 41(g) petition”, which allows “a person aggrieved by an unlawful search and seizure of property” to “request the return of the property”, in accordance with federal rules of criminal procedure.

It would be a follow-up to the lawsuit, filed Monday by Trump and his attorneys, calling for the appointment of a special master to review the Mar-a-Lago papers for potentially privileged material. It’s unclear when the ex-president’s attorneys plan to file a subsequent motion, which those close to Trump expect to be more closely matched than the former president apparently wants.

“The motion he’s already filed is so absolutely terrible that it’s hard to contemplate him filing anything even more aggressive and even less likely to succeed,” says Ken White, criminal defense attorney and former federal prosecutor.

“However,” White added, Trump “is essentially trying to argue the ultimate issue of the case, which is whether he had the right to own and keep these things, even after he was asked to return them. It is very unlikely that the court will accept this invitation to plead this… He would have to prove that these things were taken illegally, and – from what we know – it is going to be very difficult to prove… He will having to make very unusual legal arguments, which if anything like the motion just filed, are going to be a very difficult climb.

In the lawsuit filed Monday seeking the appointment of a special master, Trump’s attorneys pointed out that a 41(g) petition could be made. A special master should, they argued, provide Trump’s attorneys with a more detailed inventory of the items taken from Mar-a-Lago so that “the president can properly assess and avail himself of the important protections of Rule 41.”

Trump’s legal team also asked Judge Aileen Cannon to appoint a special counsel with an “even-handed approach to providing defense counsel with the information necessary to support any Rule 41(g) filing.” .

Judge Cannon has yet to rule on those claims, but suggested she has a few questions about them. In an order released Tuesday afternoon, Cannon asked Trump’s lawyers to answer questions about whether she even has jurisdiction to offer the kind of relief they seek and whether granting their claims would affect the ongoing litigation. of Trump in another case seeking to unseal Justice Department evidence supporting the search warrant request.

The potential Rule 41(g) motion comes amid a series of bizarre and, at times, seemingly counterproductive moves by Trump allies seeking to defend the former president’s conduct.

The former president’s office claimed recently that Trump issued a so-called “standing order” to automatically declassify any material from the West Wing to facilitate a flexible work schedule for the then-president. So far, no veteran of the Trump administration has come forward to attest to the existence of the legally questionable order. But it prompted, as Rolling Stone reported last week, FBI agents to start interviewing former members of Trump’s National Security Council to find out if they remembered such an order.

And in a May 10 letter, Justice Department officials revealed that Trump took 15 boxes of classified documents to his Mar-a-Lago residence with documents classified “up to the Top Secret level and including information compartments and a special access program”, in addition to the documents seized by the FBI. Special Access Programs are among the Federal Government’s best-kept secrets covering sensitive intelligence, operations and technology and are strictly limited to a smaller number of individuals on a “need to know” basis.

The letter, published by MAGA reporter John Solomon, appeared in an article by Solomon implying that President Biden had intervened in efforts to recover the documents. But the correspondence – sent to Solomon, whom Trump has designated as his liaison with the National Archives – confirmed that Trump took away documents from the Special Access Program – among the most sensitive secrets held by the government – at his private residence after leaving office.

