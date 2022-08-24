Drought in China creates hydropower shortage amid record heat wave

Comment this story Comment

The unprecedented heat wave that engulfed China this summer has dried up rivers, withered crops and sparked wildfires. It has grounded ships, caused hydropower shortages, and forced major cities to dim lights. The receding waters have revealed long-submerged elders bridges and Buddhist statues. Among the many striking images is a pattern left in the mudflats around Lake Poyang, usually the country’s largest freshwater body, which has shrunk by more than two-thirds. Chinese media have dubbed the tree’s branch-like patterns carved by trickling waters the Earth Tree, calling its appearance a warning of a dangerous future of intensifying extreme weather.

At 73 days and counting, the relentless heat wave easily surpassed the previous record of 62 days in 2013. All-time highs are being smashed, often only to be broken again a few days later. This heat wave surpasses anything seen before in the world, tweeted climate historian Maximilien Herrera.

China closes factories and rations power as heatwave stifles economy

Numerous fires have broken out across China over the past week amid severe heat and drought, with particularly intense blazes near Chongqing, a city along the Yangtze River in the center of the country. Chongqing has recorded low temperatures of up to 95 degrees in recent days, a record for daily minimums in August.

Electricity shortages in regions that rely on an extensive network of power-generating dams and reservoirs also come as the Chinese government debates how and how quickly to transition from energy dependence. from coal to renewable sources.

The failing supply of hydroelectricity, which last year accounted for about 15% of China’s total energy supply, has made the government’s concern to ensure sufficient power generation to meet consumption more urgent. increasing, a boon for coal-fired electricity companies which account for around 60% of electricity production. .

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s plan for China’s carbon dioxide emissions to peak before 2030 is spurring a massive deployment of wind and solar power. But the Chinese government has also said that coal, one of the main contributors to global greenhouse gases in the near term, will remain the mainstay of domestic energy production.

China hit by drought, floods, as Yangtze river dries up

Electricity shortages create a great opportunity for China’s fossil fuel giants to secure their place in the country’s rapidly changing energy structure, said Philip Andrews-Speed, a senior fellow at China’s Institute for Energy Studies. National University of Singapore.

After this crisis, the coal lobby will say, this is why you need to have more coal mines and more coal-fired power plants, he said. As in Europe, the key is to keep the lights on and the heating and air conditioning running. This is the short term priority.

After Sichuan’s hydroelectric output fell below half its normal level, 67 coal-fired power plants in the province fired on all cylinders to generate as much power as possible as part of the emergency response from China to the shortage, Chinese state media reported. announced tuesday.

Long before China became a leading producer and installer of solar and wind power, it was prioritizing the expansion of hydropower generation with megaprojects like the Three Gorges Dam, as well as hundreds of generators smaller ones built on major Chinese rivers and their tributaries.

The scale of this investment means that swathes of southwest China depend on hydropower for up to 80% of their electricity and transfer excess power to eastern provinces. Energy-intensive industries have flocked to provinces like Sichuan to take advantage of easy access to cheap, abundant and renewable energy produced by local dams.

The prospect of reduced power generation from the generally wet Southwest in coming years could undermine regions’ dependence on hydropower as a carbon-free source. More frequent droughts make hydropower an uncertain bet, Andrews-Speed ​​said.

China’s summer floods and heatwaves fuel plans for a changing climate

Sichuan’s heavy reliance on hydropower means it is difficult for other energy sources to fill a supply shortage when needed, Lin Boqiang, dean of the China Institute for Policy Studies energy at Xiamen University, written in an article.

If the frequency of extreme weather events increases due to climate change, then the government must actively take reactive measures to diversify the energy structure and improve the power grid, he said.

Concern over the reliability of hydroelectric plants is a sudden reversal of the situation at the beginning of the summer when torrential rains filled the Chinese dams and increase in hydroelectric production.

Turmoil in global energy markets caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has heightened China’s long-standing energy security concerns. After power shortages late last year, the Chinese government responded by ordering coal mines to increase production. While the rest of the world shunned Russian oil and coal, China imported record amounts of both.

Beijing’s continued embrace of fossil fuels has drawn criticism from climate change campaigners that the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases is failing to shift away from coal fast enough to meet ambitions to keep the global average temperature increase to less than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Part of the problem for Chinese state planners is that China’s per capita energy consumption remains less than half that of many industrialized countries, including the United States, and its total primary energy consumption is not expected to peak for at least another decade.

Yet the intensity of extreme weather events in recent years has drawn more attention to the impact of climate change in China. Although Beijing has for many years recognized the need to slow global warming, public debate on the issue was limited until just a few years ago.

It changes. As climate change moved up China’s geopolitical agenda and Beijing sought to be seen as a world leader on the issue, dramatic scenes of flash flooding in central China’s Henan province last summer contributed to raise awareness after the death of more than 300 people.

Studies have found that heat waves are increasing in intensity and duration in China, while producing warmer temperatures at night due to human-induced climate change. The increase was observed in both urban and rural areas. Heat waves also start earlier and end later.

Official rhetoric has also shifted towards an open connection of extreme weather events to climate change. Earlier this month, Chen Lijuan of the National Climate Center told local media that global warming meant that heat waves were to become a new normal, in which high temperatures would arrive earlier and last longer in a trend that will become increasingly evident in the future.