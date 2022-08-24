Meeting with King Eswatini at the palace, Jokowi discusses increasing economic cooperation





Liputan6.com, Jakarta President Joko Widodo or Jokowi received a visit from King Eswatini, King Mswati III at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Wednesday (24/8/2022). During the meeting, the two leaders discussed efforts to increase economic cooperation between the two countries. “This tour is actually a combination of sightseeing as part of tourism, holidaybut also used by King Eswatini to hold meetings with the President and discuss efforts to increase cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic field,” said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi who accompanied Jokowi during the visit. the meeting, citing a press release from the Presidential Secretariat on Wednesday. He explained that one thing that had progressed since the last meeting of the two leaders in 2019 until now was that there were Indonesian companies engaged in the wellness Center who is in Eswatini. Retno said it was the initial opening for various other collaborations. “At the previous meeting, King Eswatini said, from the society The well-being which is in Eswatini, Eswatini is planning to import cosmetics from Indonesia,” he explained. In addition, Jokowi also touched on how the private sector and state-owned enterprises of the two countries could be brought together. According to the plan, Retno said, the two countries will sign cooperation to strengthen bilateral relations, especially in the economic field. “Our two foreign ministers were tasked with preparing the document,” he said. “Thus, although the talks were brief, the talks focused on efforts to increase economic cooperation, especially in the areas of infrastructure, energy, tourism, as well as the health aspect,” Retno continued.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/news/read/5050582/bertemu-raja-eswatini-di-istana-jokowi-bahas-peningkatan-kerja-sama-ekonomi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos