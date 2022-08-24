What’s going on between Imran Khan and the Pakistani government?





Samina Yasmeen, University of Western Australia

Tensions between former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the current coalition government are reaching a fever pitch.

Khan gave a speech in the northern town of Rawalpindi near Islamabad on Sunday August 21, calling for a return to power after losing a vote of no confidence in April and being ousted as prime minister. Hours earlier, Pakistan’s electronic media regulator banned the live broadcast of the Khans’ rallies on all satellite TV channels.

As he began his speech, which was being streamed on social media, YouTube experienced disruptions. This prompted Khan to accuse the government of trying to silence him.

Following this, Pakistani police brought terrorism charges against Khan for remarks he made in a speech about the justice system a day earlier in Islamabad.

Previously, the government had been quite permissive of Khan gatherings, but that approach appears to have changed.

So how did we get here?

Tale of Khans

Since March this year, even before he was ousted, Khan has held numerous rallies, rallies and social media activities to present his narrative to the Pakistani people locally and abroad.

He accused, without proof, the coalition government of working at the behest of the United States. He called the government an imported government and popularized the hashtag imported government na Manzoor (imported government is unacceptable).

Khan also issued varying degrees of criticism of the judiciary, bureaucracy and the media for allowing coalition governments to return to power in April.

On the other hand, he presents himself as a good Muslim, someone who follows in the footsteps of the country’s founder, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, and as a connoisseur of the West, honest and incorruptible.

He thinks he is different from the government, denouncing them as corrupt thieves, and that he can lead the people of Pakistan in their fight for true independence. He urged young people and others to lead the struggle for haqiqi azadi (true independence).

The often well-choreographed gatherings feature music by renowned musicians and singers, and appearances by popular actors. The appeal of this narrative is evident in the thousands of Pakistanis of all ages and walks of life who attend these gatherings.

Khans’ speeches are being shared on social media, including YouTube and Twitter, with the Pakistani diaspora following these developments.

Governments change position

Since coming to power in April, the coalition government has allowed almost all such gatherings.

One exception was Khan’s independence march on May 25, when his supporters marched to Islamabad to call for new elections. The government had tried to stop the march, but the Supreme Court overturned the ban. Media reported a few clashes between police and Khan supporters, with police firing tear gas and arresting some protesters.

There are two possible explanations for the governments’ rather permissive approach to Khan gatherings. The first is that he wants to demonstrate his democratic credentials.

The second is that the military that was instrumental in removing Khan from power believed that Khan’s popularity would run its course and decline over time, so there was no need to intervene, especially given apparent support for the Khans party among some retired military officials. But that didn’t happen.

Khans’ criticism of the regime grew more strident. His references to neutrals, a euphemism for the military establishment, became increasingly pronounced. Calling on neutrals to see the light and return power to legitimate representatives, Khan hinted that the military had supported his ouster and needed to make amends. Coupled with his growing popularity despite his own government’s poor performance, such references fueled the anti-military sentiment that swept social media.

A Pakistani army helicopter crash on August 1 in Balochistan province killed six military officials. This unfortunately led anti-military groups to fuel online speculation that the military itself orchestrated the crash and that military equipment was more valuable than what military officials had lost.

The Khans party leadership denied any connection to the widely circulated anti-military tweets. But days after the denial, Khan’s chief of staff read out a controversial statement on the ARY TV channel that authorities say is seditious and amounts to incitement to mutiny within the armed forces.

The terrorism charges, as well as Pakistan’s electronic media regulator banning live broadcasts of his rallies, show that the Pakistani authorities are taking a strong swipe at Khan. They are now trying to deprive Khan of the ability to mobilize the masses against the judiciary, law enforcement and the military. Time will tell if this will succeed. But there are worrying signs of impending instability.

Samina Yasmeen, Director of the Center for Muslim States and Societies, The University of Western Australia

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

