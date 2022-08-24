Former President Trump Celebrates ‘ALL’ Primary Endorsement Wins: ‘Great Candidates!’





Former President Donald Trump celebrated “ALL THE WINS” of his favorites in the primary races on Tuesday night, a tongue-in-cheek statement that may have included his sarcastic “endorsements” of Democrats.

The former president, who backed a handful of candidates in the 2022 midterm season, raved about the wins on his social platform Truth Social.

“Looks like a fantastic evening of ALL WINS – Great Candidates!!!” Trump wrote Tuesday evening.

He later added: “26 and 0 tonight, turning many close races into big, easy wins. Overall in the past 4 years, 98.4% on endorsements!

OKLAHOMA SENATE RUNOFF: TW SHANNON SEEKS TO ALLOW REP. MARKWAYNE MULLIN

Former President Donald Trump looks on during a rally at the DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Trump had jokingly endorsed Democratic candidates such as Dan Goldman, who won his primary in New York on Tuesday night. “It is a great honor for me to strongly support him,” Trump wrote in an article on Truth Social last week.

“I’m doing this not because he led the impeachment committee and lost, but because he was honourable, fair, and very smart,” Trump added.

In more serious endorsements, Trump-backed Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz defeated former FedEx executive Mark Lombardo in a primary on Tuesday night. The victory came as Gaetz was investigated over allegations of sex trafficking involving a minor.

The House Freedom Caucus member, who denies the allegations, received Trump’s endorsement on Saturday. The former president called him “a relentless fighter for the amazing people of Florida’s 1st Congressional District!”

TRUMP ANNOUNCES ‘APPROVAL’ OF IMPEACHMENT HANDLER, OTHER NY DEMOCRATS IN SARCASTIC POSTS

President Donald Trump, right, flanked by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., left, arrives for Game 5 of the World Series baseball game between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington . (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Meanwhile, Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin defeated banking executive TW Shannon in the runoff Republican primaries for Oklahoma’s US Senate seat.

The Oklahoma Senate seat opened up when incumbent Jim Inhofe announced he was retiring earlier this year. If he wins in November, Mullin will serve the remaining four years of Inhofe’s term.

Trump’s sponsors in Florida swept primary races on Tuesday night, including Kat Cammack, John Rutherford, Marco Rubio, Gus Bilirakis, Neal Dunn and Anna Paulina Luna.

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) has been endorsed by former President Trump for the Republican Senate primary. (Courtesy of Representative Mullin’s office)

Other Florida Republican winners backed by Trump include incumbent Congressmen Vern Buchanan, Greg Steube, Scott Franklin, Byron Donalds, Brian Mast, Mario Diaz-Balart and Carlos Gimenez.

Trump-endorsed New York wins include incumbent Republican Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, Elise Stefanik and Representative Claudia Tenney.

