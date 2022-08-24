Jokowi convenes several ministers to discuss Garuda and fast trains





President Joko Widodo today convened a number of ministers to discuss the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail project to Garuda Indonesia. In addition, the meeting also discussed the Integrated Expressway (MRT) and Integrated Expressway (LRT) projects. The meeting was attended by Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Public Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir, Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani. “There is therefore a coordination meeting to ensure that everything goes according to schedule, as well as a review of the policies of Garuda,” said the Minister of Communication and Information, Johnny G. Plate at the presidential palace. , Jakarta, Wednesday (24/8) . During the meeting, Erick Thohir shared Garuda’s plan to increase its fleet. The move was taken as Indonesia’s economy was improving after being hit by the pandemic. “We inform you that Garuda will add aircraft from the current 61 to 120,” Erick told a press conference. Regarding the fast train, Erick hopes that this mode of transport can support economic development, especially in West Java. Regarding the MRT, Japan will remain committed to providing funding. The government will also again disburse funds for the Jakarta-Bandung Rapid Train (KCJB) construction project through the State Equity Participation (PMN). The additional funds ranged from 2.6 trillion rupees to 3.1 trillion rupees. Chairman of the Indonesian House of Representatives Budget Agency, Said Abdullah, said the government was determined to continue with the KCJB project even though costs had increased. In addition, the high-speed train project will be operational around June 2023. Said said the KCJB project still needed additional funds due to the rising cost of the works. Therefore, Banggar is preparing additional PMNs to Indonesian Railways to finance KCJB.

