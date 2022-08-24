Lawyers laugh: Legal experts scratch their heads at Trump’s very strange new DOJ lawsuit





Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday demanding the return of documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago, arguing that the feds did not have sufficient cause for the raid even though it found 300 classified documents at Trump’s home, according to The New York Times.

The FBI recovered more than 300 classified documents from Mar-a-Lago in three batches over the past eight months, according to the report. Trump turned over just 150 of the documents to the National Archives in January, prompting the Justice Department to investigate whether he had withheld any documents. The boxes included documents from the CIA, National Security Agency and FBI on a “variety of topics of national security interest,” according to the report.

Trump searched the boxes of documents late last year as officials tried to retrieve them, sources told the outlet. Surveillance footage obtained by the DOJ also showed people “moving boxes and the like, and in some cases, appearing to change the containers in which certain documents were kept,” according to the report. Trump has resisted demands for the documents to be returned, describing them as “mine,” sources told The Times. Earlier this year, Trump’s attorney, Christina Bobb, signed a statement that all classified documents had been returned, which ultimately led to the FBI’s unprecedented raid on Trump’s residence to retrieve documents he had held back after the first three recovery attempts.

Andrew Weissmann, a former federal prosecutor who served on special counsel Bob Mueller’s team, called the report “incredibly damning” to Trump, noting that the report suggests the former president personally reviewed the documents to decide what to return.

“If you’re a prosecutor, you’re really looking for evidence of what the former president did personally,” he told MSNBC. “If the DOJ knows about or is soon to interview these people who were sources for The New York Times, they’re going to have a major criminal case.”

Despite mounting evidence that Trump’s actions may have violated federal laws governing classified documents and document retention, Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday, claiming that the federal government had “failed to legitimize his historic decision” to raid his home. The lawsuit called for a court to appoint a special master, a third party who is usually a former judge, to consider whether certain documents may be protected by solicitor-client privilege or other guidelines. The lawsuit seeks the return of the documents the FBI seized during the raid.

“This burglary, search and seizure of Mar-a-Lago was illegal and unconstitutional, and we are taking all necessary steps to recover the documents, which we would have given them but for the necessity of the dastardly raid on my house, so that I can donate to the National Archives until needed for the future Donald J. Trump Presidential Library and Museum,” Trump said in a statement Monday.

The lawsuit argues the raid was politically motivated, saying Trump is the “undisputed frontrunner” in the 2024 election “if he chooses to run.” The lawsuit accuses the feds of violating Trump’s Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable search and seizure and asks that the court block “further review of the seized material” until it is reviewed by a master special.

The DOJ said it would file a response in court.

“The August 8 search warrant at Mar-a-Lago was authorized by a federal court after the required finding of probable cause,” DOJ spokesman Anthony Coley told CNBC.

Weissmann, the former federal prosecutor, said Trump’s filing had a “fatal flaw” because it ignores that the documents legally belong to the National Archives, not the president.

“Nothing needs to be scrutinized because none of the documents are actually those of the former president. They all belong, whether classified or not, to the national archives,” he said. told MSNBC. He went on to describe the court filing as a “press release masquerading as a legal filing.”

Orin Kerr, a conservative law professor at UC Berkeley, noted that “lawyers are laughing at Trump’s motion and how badly it was done.”

“Reading Trump’s legal documents, you imagine a lawyer who doesn’t quite know what he’s doing, and then Trump taking a draft Sharpie and insisting on passages that read like tweets,” he said. tweeted.

Laurence Tribe, a Harvard law professor, described the dossier as “very strange”, wondering why it took Trump two weeks to request the intervention.

“It’s kind of too late to ask for a new special master,” he told MSNBC.

Tribe argued that any other citizens who bring home classified documents “will be prosecuted under the Espionage Act.”

“So he’s kind of asking Merrick Garland to go after him,” Tribe said. “If he is treated not as a president but as a citizen, he should be charged,” he added. “Otherwise, the rule of law means nothing.”

Read Trump’s full lawsuit below:

Trump Complaint by Igor Derysh on Scribd

