Xi returns China to personalist dictatorship: report





Washington, Aug. 24 Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to serve an unprecedented third term as head of the Communist Party of China (CCP), media reports said. Li Ling, a lecturer in China politics at the University of Vienna, told an online panel hosted by the Asia Society that she expects Xi, 69, to be an exception to the age limit, which she foresees that it will apply for the others. "The age limit is the only exit mechanism for ending a Politburo Standing Committee member's term. It's very objective and easy to apply fairly," she said. Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia program at the German Marshall Fund, told Axios that Xi's goal this fall is to "put his own people on the Politburo standing committee and the Politburo." The mandatory retirement age does not appear in any official CCP regulations or documents. The party's resolution eliminating term limits puts Xi in the indefinite term category of former CCP Chairman Mao Zedong. He served as party leader from 1935 until his death on September 9, 1976. In 2017, Xi broke precedent by not promoting a successor in training at the 19th Party Congress. The following year, he maneuvered the abolition of a two-term limit for party presidents, VOA reported. "Xi Jinping is returning China to a personalistic dictatorship after decades of institutionalized collective leadership," said Susan Shirk, an expert on China politics and a professor at the University of California, San Diego. "He has clearly signaled his intention to remain in office after his normal two terms end in 2022," she added in a 2018 analysis published in the Journal of Democracy. Xia Ming, a political science professor at the City University of New York, told VOA Mandarin in a video interview that he doesn't think Xi has a 100% chance of getting his third term. "With the current domestic and international situation, there is an increased likelihood of a major shift in Chinese policy," he said, "so I think Xi only has a one-in-two chance of get a third term."

