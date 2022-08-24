Erdogan welcomes Abbas to Turkey a week after fully restoring ties with Israel





Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, just a week after Turkey and Israel announced a comprehensive upgrade in diplomatic relations. As Erdogan welcomes Abbas for the second time this year, the visit is widely seen as an attempt to reassure the PA president that Turkey’s support for the Palestinians will not wane despite its renewed relationship with the country. Jewish state. Speaking at a joint media event in Turkey’s capital Ankara, Erdogan said “steps taken in our relations with Israel will in no way diminish our support for the Palestinian cause.” Erdogan told Abbas that the resumption of relations would be to the benefit of his Palestinian “brothers”, as Turkey was able to use its renewed diplomatic channels to advocate for a “solution to the Palestinian problem and improve the situation of the Palestinian people”. Despite the warming of Israeli-Turkish relations over the past year, Erdogan has not shied away from criticize israeli policymost recently during the IDF’s Operation Breaking Dawn in August, a fact he pointed to as evidence of Turkey’s continued support for the Palestinian cause. Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you agree to the terms “Turkey stands for its vision of a two-state solution on all platforms, and we have clearly demonstrated our response to Israeli attacks and civilian casualties,” Erdogan said. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas shake hands during a welcoming ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, August 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Without referring to Turkey’s renewed relationship with Israel, Abbas thanked Erdogan for his country’s support for the Palestinian cause, saying: “We know that Turkey and its institutions support the Palestinian people and the Palestinian state in all the fields, and support them on the international stage. . “I would like to thank you for the attention and hospitality you have shown us,” Abbas told Erdogan. Israel was a longtime regional ally of Turkey, before a 2010 commando raid on the Gaza-bound Mavi Marmara, part of an anti-blockade flotilla, left 10 Turkish militants dead after attacking Israeli soldiers boarding the ship. Both countries subsequently withdrew their ambassadors after Erdogan brought charges of state terrorism and genocide against Israel, when dozens of Palestinians were killed in riots in Gaza in May 2018, following the transfer of the American Embassy in Jerusalem. Amid diplomatic signals this year that Erdogan was seeking to relax with Israel, Herzog traveled to Ankara on an official trip in March and was greeted in the capital by a full military motorcade. Turkey and Israel announced last week the full restoration of relations, including the relocation of ambassadors. Erdogan has sought to rely on Israel to reduce its growing political and economic isolation ahead of the 2023 elections. Times of Israel agencies and staff contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/erdogan-welcomes-abbas-to-turkey-a-week-after-fully-restoring-ties-with-israel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos