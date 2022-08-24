Reviews | The serious legal threat against President Trump in the Mar-a-Lago investigation





To Donald Trump’s catalog of malignant personality traits, add one that might be called documentary narcissism. According to the New York Times, Trump insists he has the right to keep documents classified because they are mine.

Trump’s lawyers are right to be concerned about the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into the former president’s retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. That’s not because the investigation is too broad and political, as Trump’s lawyers claimed in a heated motion on Monday, but because it’s highly specific and based on multiple confidential witnesses, as just say so the federal magistrate who approved the search warrant.

This case reflects the central nightmare of the Trump post-presidency. He seems to believe, in the words of French King Louis XIV, Letat, cest moi, which means: I am the state. Trump stationery still bears the presidential seal. He still seems to covet the permanent power of a leader like China’s Xi Jinping, of whom he said in 2018: He is now president for life. Maybe we should give it a try one day.

Trump at Mar-a-Lago is like Lear in angry exile. He has left the throne, but imagines he can keep his privileges. He rages against his enemies and broods over his lost kingdom. The Times article described him last year rummaging through boxes of classified documents, relics of the former power, before deciding what to return to the National Archives.

A former Trump administration official who knows him well compares Trump’s withholding of classified documents to a toddler who picks up a toy and sees how upset the other child is and decides, I’m going to take it anyway. The more someone wants to take it back, the more they want to keep it.

Trump’s presidency was a war against what he imagined was a deep state of FBI agents, intelligence officials and Justice Department lawyers conspiring to smear him and block his election and re-election. According to the terms of his lawyers’ motion, these antagonists behaved with complete disdain and bias against President Trump and his supporters, as they were tasked with investigating outlandish allegations of Russian collusion.

A field commander in Trump’s battles with the intelligence community has been a former congressman named Kash Patel, now one of Trump’s representatives in dealings with the National Archives. I described Patel’s role as a defender of Trump against intelligence agencies last year, and again recently. After bringing Patel to his National Security Council staff in 2019, Trump wanted to appoint him Deputy Director of the FBI and then Deputy Director of the CIA.

Trump also came up with the idea of ​​making Patel a special assistant for White House surveillance, a position that would seek to expose the deep state in the White House entourage, said Charles Kupperman, a former deputy adviser. to national security, who was in the room with Trump when he made the proposal in 2019. When Kupperman and White House attorney Pat Cipollone objected, Trump relented, the official said.

A spokeswoman for Patel did not respond to a question about Kuppermans’ account of the 2019 incident, but accused the author of being a source of misinformation for radical left politicians in DC

Trumps the notion of supreme personal power, his documentary narcissism might have caught up with him in the search for Mar-a-Lago. His problem is not simply with Biden’s Justice Department, but with informants who are presumably within his own circle. US Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart, who granted the warrant, made this clear in his order delaying a final judgment regarding the unsealing of the affidavit that accompanied the warrant.

I agree with the government that the affidavit contains, among other critically important and detailed investigative facts: highly sensitive information about witnesses, including witnesses interviewed by the government, Reinhart wrote. In particular, he said that revealing details could hinder the ongoing investigation by obstructing justice and intimidating witnesses or in retaliation. He also cited obstruction as one of the statutes for which I found probable cause in authorizing the search.

No wonder Trump’s lawyers have filed a motion to slow things down, portraying the case as a political vendetta and seeking to slow down the review of documents. They simply ignored the seriousness of the charges calling the search a shocking and aggressive move against the undisputed favorite in 2024, should he decide to run.

Trump’s attorneys have asked for a special master to sift through the evidence, and that could be a helpful way to allay public concerns about bias. But the Trump teams’ own timeline confirms that former presidents are slowly complying with requests for documents. Initially, he even resisted letting the FBI examine the 15 boxes of documents he sent to the National Archives in January, which included passwords, Special Access Program documents, the most sensitive secrets of the government, according to a May 10 letter from the acting archivist. . The August 8 FBI search revealed more than a dozen additional boxes, including 11 sets of highly classified documents.

Whatever the contents of those documents, Reinhart shared that the judges were concerned that they would not be returned quickly or kept securely.

Trump’s motion also cites the veiled threat he sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland: President Trump wants the attorney general to know he’s heard from people across the country about the raid. If there was one word to describe their mood, it’s anger. The heat rises. The pressure is mounting.

Trump concluded with a seemingly generous offer: Whatever I can do to reduce the heat, to lower the pressure, let us know.

The answer is simple: Stop denigrating the rule of law. Respect it.

