Politics
Kuenssberg says Johnson was ‘in denial’ of his end as prime minister
BBC journalist Laura Kuenssberg suggested Boris Johnson was in denial about his ousting of a prime minister.
The Prime Minister tried to resist last month even as ministers resigned around him following a series of scandals, with the final straw his decision to hire MP Chris Pincher despite complaints of inappropriate behavior .
Johnson finally agreed to leave after 57 MPs quit government but insisted he would stay until the Tories elect a new leader next month.
Speaking to British Vogue for its September issueKuenssberg revealed what she believes was going through the Prime Minister’s mind when his ministers began to resign.
Kuenssberg compared the way the prime minister lost his party’s support to a game of Jenga.
She said: One piece comes out, then another, and it gets more wobbly, then it stabilizes, but then when it crashes, it crashes very quickly and very messy.
She added: I think it’s clear that up until very late that night there was a real sense of denial.
The reporter said the atmosphere at The Spectator magazines summer party, which took place following Johnson’s resignation and was attended by Tory MPs, was very hot, very wild and very bizarre.
She said: It was like being in a tropical jungle, not just because of the heat, but because they had killed the beast that had been pushing them around for so long.
And the next generation prowled around, trying to build new alliances and grab the plumpest, juiciest fruits.
Johnson will step down from No 10 on September 6 when favorite Liz Truss or rival Rishi Sunak is elected as the new Conservative leader and prime minister.
Sunak last week described Johnson’s doomed battle to cling to power as a bit strange, as he said the incumbent prime minister was still removing him.
His resignation as chancellor last month helped the stunt that forced Johnson to resign.
When asked if Johnson took too long to quit, Sunak told ITV This Morning: In the end it lasted a few days, it was a bit strange.
Johnson hasn’t said who he supports in the race to replace him, but his staunchest allies have come out in support of Sunaks rival Truss.
Kuenssberg was recently announced as the successor to Andrew Marrs on the BBC’s Sunday morning political show.
She will take over on September 4 with a new set, format and title music.
