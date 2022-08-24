Trump was hoarding some of America’s most sensitive secrets, letter reveals – Rolling Stone





The National Archives has identified documents classified as “Special Access Program materials,” in a trove of more than 700 pages of documents recovered in January from former President Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter sent by the Archives to Trump’s lawyers.

This treasure trove of documents, separate from the stash of documents seized by the FBI earlier this month, was reviewed by archivists responsible for storing and cataloging documents from the Trump presidency in January. The treasure trove of documents was only made available to federal investigators after a series of negotiations with Trump’s legal team.

In the letter, written by Archivist Debra Wall, the Archives pointed out that in its review of recovered materials, “NARA has identified items marked as classified national security information, up to the Top Secret level and including information sensitive compartmentalized materials and special access program materials.”

The “Special Access Program” is a classification protocol specific to highly sensitive materials and information that can include everything from “black projects” to information regarding presidential communications and transportation security. Access to these types of documents is extremely limited, often restricted to a select group of senior intelligence and military officials. Additionally, some of these materials can only be stored and accessed in secure facilities.

“I mean, if he had real special access programs – do you know how extraordinarily sensitive that is? It’s very, very sensitive. If it was actually his home, that would be a problem,” Rep. Chris Stewart told Politico earlier this month. “But we just don’t know. So let’s find out.

Stewart’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Rolling Stone.

Following the discovery, NARA sought to notify the Department of Justice of the discovery, which led to a lengthy negotiation between the DOJ and the Trump camp to allow federal investigators, including the FBI, to review the documents.

According to a DOJ letter obtained by Politico, this was necessary to assess “potential harm resulting from the apparent manner in which these materials were stored and transported and to take necessary corrective action.”

The New York Times reported on Monday that federal officials had recovered more than 300 individual classified documents from Mar-a-Lago over the past eight months, more than 150 from the 15 boxes turned over to NARA in January. During the August raid on Trump’s residence, at least one of the boxes recovered by the FBI had been given the highest level of classification.

On Monday, Trump filed a lawsuit seeking to block the FBI and Justice Department from reviewing documents confiscated from Mar-a-Lago. The lawsuit claims that since the documents “were created during her tenure, Madam President. Consequently, the documents are “presumed privileged” until proven otherwise… Only an evaluation by a neutral examiner, a special master, can guarantee the sanctity of these privileged documents. »

Trumpworld has been fooling around about the former president stashing classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. When Fox News host Steve Doocy asked Tuesday why the president would have so many classified documents, referring to the Times report of the 300 documents, former first son-in-law Jared Kushner argued it was another example of Trump’s deception. accused of misconduct. “So I’m not exactly aware of what exactly the content was,” he said.

Steve Doocy: Why would the former president have so much classified stuff at Mar-a-Lago?

Jared Kushner: So I don’t know the content exactly. pic.twitter.com/UBnSdX0dhK

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2022

We may not know “exactly” what the contents of the classified documents are, but we now know that they were some of the government’s most sensitive secrets.

