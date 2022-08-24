China investigates real estate company executives for serious violations





China announced that it is investigating several executives of state-owned real estate companies over allegations of serious breaches of discipline and the law. For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. The probes are another blow to a key industry, which is already struggling with slowing sales, angry customers and heavily indebted developers. Authorities said in separate notices on Tuesday that they are investigating Zhuang Yuekai, chairman of C&D Real Estate, and Shi Zhen, chairman of C&D Urban Services. They also take a look at Liu Hui, deputy general manager of Shenzhen Talents Housing Group, and Tang Yong, former chairman of China Resources Land. All four were suspected of serious breaches of discipline and the law, the notices say, providing few details. The language used in the ads, however, usually indicates impending corruption charges. These investigations could be a further blow to investor confidence and cause the market to worry about the internal governance of some public companies, ANZ Ting Meng told Bloomberg News. The investigations come ahead of the ruling Communist Party’s 20th National Congress, at which President Xi Jinping is expected to be nominated for an unprecedented third term. Xi has championed an anti-corruption campaign since coming to power, ousting big critics, and observers expect him to use the months leading up to the meeting to cement his grip on power. The probes follow a regulatory crackdown on some of China’s biggest tech companies.

Authorities have also in recent months announced investigations into leading figures in the semiconductor industry, including Industry and Information Technology Minister Xiao Yaqing. Regulators, insurance giants, security officials and financiers have been censured or prosecuted in the fight against corruption, but it is rare for a minister to be targeted when he is still in office. The vast majority of people who have been investigated for corruption in China have ultimately been convicted. Read more: China warns of serious threat to crop after worst heatwave on record US to host Indo-Pacific ministers in Los Angeles as it strengthens ties with Asia As Iran deal looms, OPEC+ weighs in on oil cuts

