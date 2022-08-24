Another Case Registered Against Imran, Others for Alleged Violation of Section 144 During Rally in Islamabad – Pakistan





Islamabad Police filed a complaint against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and other senior PTI leaders for violating Article 144 (prohibition of public gatherings of more than four people) in the capital on August 20, the day the party held a rally to protest the arrest of imprisoned member Shahbaz Gill.

The First Information Report (FIR), a copy of which is available from Dawn.com, was filed on August 22 at the Aabpara Police Station under Sections 109 (penalty of complicity if the act encouraged the commission accordingly and where no express provision is made for his punishment), 188 (disobeying an order duly issued by an official), 186 (obstructing an official in the performance of public duties), 341 (punishment for undue duress ) and 506 (penalty for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The complaint, filed by Assistant Deputy Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Anwar, also included Section 2 (restriction on use of loudspeakers) of the Loudspeakers and Sound Amplifiers Control Act 1965.

Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed Khan, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Asad Umar, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Nawaz Awan, Faisal Vawda, Shahzad Wasim, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Shibli Faraz, Fawad Chaudhry, Saifullah Khan Niazi, Shehryar Afridi, Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Asad Qaiser, Zaheer Abbas Khokar and Major Ghulam Sarwar were the other PTI leaders named in the FIR.

According to the complaint, around 1,000 to 1,200 PTI supporters had gathered near Islamabad’s Zero Point interchange “on Imran’s orders” and carried party flags.

“They were chanting slogans demanding the release of Shahbaz Gill,” ASI said, alleging they “frightened and threatened” residents by blocking the road.

He said commuters were prevented from crossing the area, which disrupted their daily activities. “Rally attendees, while using loudspeakers, chanted anti-government slogans.”

The FIR added that during the rally, Islamabad Police announced through loudspeakers that Section 144 had been imposed in the city and a ban had been imposed on the gatherings.

However, he continued, PTI leaders turned a deaf ear to the police and led supporters to F-9 Park, while chanting slogans over loudspeakers.

Last week, Imran urged the public to take to the streets against Gill’s arrest and the revocation of ARY News’ license. Shortly after, the police imposed article 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

However, despite the restrictions, a large number of residents had come out to attend the rally led by the leader of the PTI. The procession had started from Zero Point and reached F-9 Park, where Imran addressed his followers.

Gill booked in another FIR

Simultaneously, another complaint was filed today against Gill at the Secretariat Police Station for possession of unlicensed weapons.

The head of the PTI was taken into custody for two days on Monday. Later that night, police raided Gill’s residence at Parliament Lodges in his presence and confiscated some of his possessions.

A gun, satellite phone, wallets, ATM cards and a few other documents were seized from his home.

Gill, who was handcuffed, had managed to speak to reporters during the raid and claimed the gun did not belong to him. It might have been his security guards’ gun or someone had intentionally placed it there, he said.

The FIR today, filed by ASI Muhammad Younas, was registered under Articles 13 (penalty for selling, or possessing, offering or exhibiting for sale, arms, ammunition or military supplies) and 20 (power to confiscate) of the Arms Ordinance, 1965 .

He said a 9mm pistol was found in Gill’s room. It had “Made in Russia 13 Viking” written on it. When loading the gun, police discovered that it had 15 bullets loaded.

The FIR added that the suspect had not produced any license or clearance letter for the gun, therefore a case should be filed against him.

Gill was arrested on August 9 as part of an FIR registered against him for allegedly inciting mutiny within the armed forces.

